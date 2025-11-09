The Simple Ingredient Swap That Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie To The Next Level

Over the holidays, we're all for preserving tradition. But sometimes, even the best tried-and-true treats need a little refresh. For instance, to take your average (albeit delicious) pumpkin pie to the next level, there's a simple ingredient you can add to the mix: cocoa powder. Adding a bit of cocoa powder to your all-butter flaky pie crust creates the perfect chocolatey contrast to the custardy sweet pumpkin pie filling. Since cocoa powder will contribute to the dry ingredients in the pastry, you'll want to swap it for some of the flour (or add more ice water) to the mix so the pie crust bakes up nice and flaky — without drying it out.

To add cocoa powder to make a chocolatey pumpkin pie crust, all you need to do is whisk in about 2 or 3 tablespoons of quality Dutch-processed cocoa powder, swapping it in for some of the flour in the recipe. Then, mix in salt and sugar before cutting in the butter and adding a bit of ice water and apple cider vinegar to form a dough. Though your typical pumpkin pie crust usually doesn't call for sugar, adding in a couple tablespoons of the sweet stuff goes a long way when making chocolate pie crust. Since cocoa powder on its own has quite a bitter taste, a combination of sugar and salt in the recipe helps to uplift and balance the flavor to be nice and chocolaty.