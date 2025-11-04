This Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Chain, Inspired By Old-School Gas Stations, Still Has Its Original Location

There are plenty of old-school gas stations in the country that serve good food to travelers, but one Pennsylvania chain may be one of the only restaurants to go the other way and turn their restaurants into gas stations. Maybe even more uniquely, very few restaurants have names advertising a food that isn't even close to the focus of the menu. But, then again, Quaker Steak & Lube has always been pretty unique.

Founded in 1974, Quaker Steak & Lube is a local casual-dining chain that started in Sharon, Pennsylvania. While it offers a variety of classic American pub foods, like cheese curds, burgers, and yes, some steaks, its specialty is the top-tier chicken wings. The chain got its unusual name and theme from its founding concept. Created during the gas crisis of the '70s, the founders, George Warren III and Gary Meszaros, wanted a restaurant that celebrated American car culture, especially old-school muscle cars. The Quaker "Steak" pun was used with permission from the Quaker State Oil company, and the steak part came from the fact it started as a cook-your-own steak restaurant.

While Quaker Steak & Lube has evolved over the years with its own fair share of ups and downs, that original location in Sharon still stands. In fact, it celebrated its 50th anniversary back in 2024. Inside the joint is a 1936 Chevrolet on display, which has been there since opening day in '74. Quaker Steak & Lube also had a focus on live performances from the very beginning, with many locations boasting built-in stages for entertainment.