Your Fish Sticks Are Begging For This Tasty One-Ingredient Upgrade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Fish sticks are the weeknight heroes of quick dinners — golden, crispy, and kid-friendly. But even heroes could use a sidekick. There's one ingredient hiding in your fridge that can upgrade store-bought fish sticks into something worthy of your favorite seafood restaurant. That secret weapon? Parmesan cheese. A light sprinkle or generous coating of parmesan gives fish sticks a nutty, savory punch that balances their mild flavor.
Parmesan is rich in naturally occurring glutamates — the compounds that create umami, that deeply satisfying taste you get from good broth or soy sauce. In other words, Parmesan doesn't just add cheese flavor — it brings out the best in the fish itself. Here's how to turn that flavor theory into something you can taste.
Once your fish sticks come out of the oven, spread the parmesan directly over them while they're still hot and resting on the baking tray. The residual heat helps the cheese melt just enough to cling, creating a finish that makes even freezer-aisle favorites feel fresh from the coast. Serve them with a squeeze of lemon or classic cocktail sauce to cut through the salt and richness. Once you try it, you'll never look at fish sticks or Parmesan the same way again.
Getting it just right
To get the perfect bite, you need good cheese. And while there's plenty of Parmesan to choose from on the shelves, food service experts agree, Parmigiano-Reggiano is the way to go. Because it's aged longer than typical Parmesan, it develops a stronger, complex flavor. Plus, pre-grated parmesan blends often contain anti-caking agents and preservatives designed to keep the cheese loose and shelf-stable.
One option worth trying is Vivaldi Parmigiano-Reggiano, an imported DOP-certified cheese available on Amazon. A 7-ounce wedge runs just under $14, so you can enjoy the real thing without splurging too hard. And when it comes to fish sticks, almost any frozen fish stick brand will benefit — but some brands stand out. In Tasting Tables, ranking of eight frozen fish stick brands, the top three were Pacific Seafood Starfish Cornmeal Crusted Fish Sticks, Trader Joe's Battered Fish Nuggets, and Gardein F'Sh Filets for a vegan twist. Each delivered that crunchy exterior and soft, flaky interior.