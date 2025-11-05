Your Fish Sticks Are Begging For This Tasty One-Ingredient Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fish sticks are the weeknight heroes of quick dinners — golden, crispy, and kid-friendly. But even heroes could use a sidekick. There's one ingredient hiding in your fridge that can upgrade store-bought fish sticks into something worthy of your favorite seafood restaurant. That secret weapon? Parmesan cheese. A light sprinkle or generous coating of parmesan gives fish sticks a nutty, savory punch that balances their mild flavor.

Parmesan is rich in naturally occurring glutamates — the compounds that create umami, that deeply satisfying taste you get from good broth or soy sauce. In other words, Parmesan doesn't just add cheese flavor — it brings out the best in the fish itself. Here's how to turn that flavor theory into something you can taste.

Once your fish sticks come out of the oven, spread the parmesan directly over them while they're still hot and resting on the baking tray. The residual heat helps the cheese melt just enough to cling, creating a finish that makes even freezer-aisle favorites feel fresh from the coast. Serve them with a squeeze of lemon or classic cocktail sauce to cut through the salt and richness. Once you try it, you'll never look at fish sticks or Parmesan the same way again.