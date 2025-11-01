A Pepsi Marketing Campaign Worth Half A Billion Dollars Included A Supersonic Collab

In the late '90s, Pepsi found itself in dire straits. The age-old Coke versus Pepsi rivalry was in full swing, and unfortunately for Pepsi, Coca-Cola was holding down a significantly larger portion of the soda market. But the folks at Pepsi were not going to take this sitting down. No, they set out on an absolutely massive $500 million rebranding campaign dubbed "Project Blue."

If you aren't a scholar of the history of Pepsi branding, you can probably still guess the main thrust of this campaign: Pepsi was going blue. Not in the sense of the soda itself, though Pepsi did launch a blue-colored soda a few years later. In this case, the focus was solely on branding. The red, white, and blue circle with a wavy line remained, but the white background was replaced with the now-familiar royal blue across the brand, including the cans. But the cans were not the only piece of aluminum taking on this new hue. A major facet of the Project Blue campaign was a Pepsi-branded Concorde jet.

Air France won the bid to operate the Pepsi Concorde, and the paint job was undertaken in secret at a facility in Paris and then transferred to London for the big reveal. The event took place at Gatwick Airport and featured extensive fanfare. This was, after all, the first release of the blue Pepsi can, and the soda giant wasn't going to let that happen without a show. The event is estimated to have cost around $5 million to produce and featured light shows, supermodels on motorbikes, and, yes, a blue Concorde. Unfortunately, it turns out that royal blue is not a great color for a supersonic aircraft.