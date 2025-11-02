The Sweet Addition That Will Change Your Green Bean Casserole Forever

There are generally two types of Thanksgiving cooks: Those who keep every dish simple and traditional, and those who give everything from the pie to the turkey an exciting new twist. You don't have to default to one or the other, though — there are ways to liven up old recipes while keeping the taste classic and comforting at heart. For instance, your favorite green bean casserole can become even better with a little brown sugar.

Loaded with mushroom soup and crispy onions, a classic green bean casserole recipe is ultra-savory and salty, which isn't a bad thing. However, the rich sweetness of brown sugar adds a welcome depth to the flavor profile without turning the beans into an overtly sugary dish — that's what the candied yam casserole is for, anyways. You'll fall for the balance of salty, creamy, and caramelized flavors at first bite.

You can use dark or light brown sugar here, with the dark type adding a stronger molasses flavor. Incorporating the sugar can be as simple as mixing about a tablespoon into the beans alongside the canned soup and other ingredients, then baking the dish as normal. This creative way to upgrade up your green bean casserole will please both traditionalists and those who would like a refreshing change. If you want a deeper note of sweetness and a beautifully browned finish, you can pre-caramelize the sugar to turn it into a glaze.