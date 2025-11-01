Follow This Temperature Rule When Substituting Sugar With Honey

Baking is often referred to as a science when compared to cooking where you can adjust and adapt on the fly. When cooking, swapping out ingredients is usually a non-issue, like changing maple syrup for honey in a salad dressing recipe. But for baking, it's not quite so straightforward. We spoke with Joy Wilson, the pro baker and cookbook author behind Joy The Baker, for advice on how to substitute honey for sugar when baking.

"Honey browns fast," Wilson explains, "so lower the oven temp[erature] by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent overbaking or burning." Unlike granulated sugar, honey doesn't require heat and time to become a liquid, so Wilson advises to "check your bake 10 minutes early as honey speeds up caramelization."

When measuring honey, it can be helpful to coat your measuring spoon or cup with a light coating of oil so that the honey slides right out, rather than clinging to the sides of the measuring vessel. You can make this process even easier by measuring everything for baking with a scale. Honey has a low pH level of about 4, on average, making it an acidic ingredient, while granulated sugar's pH level is 7, making it neutral. Because of this extra acidity, it can be helpful to add a small amount of baking soda (which requires an acid to activate and rise) to your recipe in order to ensure a proper rise.