Still Making Fish Sticks In The Oven? We Know An Even Better Way

When it comes to fish sticks, you can either make them from scratch or get them from the many frozen fish stick brands out there. And the air fryer can help you with both. The first one starts out no different than usual, with strips of white fish sliced into thick strips, patted dry, seasoned well, and dredged in a breadcrumb batter. Air fry them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes or so per side.

Frozen fish sticks, needless to say, let you skip the multi-step preparation and jump straight to heating the food. And yes, that means no need to thaw them before cooking. In fact, this is one of the most common mistakes to avoid when cooking frozen fish sticks, since the water might mess up the breading exterior, as well as stop the fish from properly crisping up. Other than that, the timing and temperature are still pretty much the same, or you can cook them to package instructions.

If you're a novice, there are some tips you need to remember when cooking with an air fryer, but the most fundamental one is not to overcrowd the basket. Work in batches and make sure the pieces are evenly spread with a little space in between. Moreover, take the sticks' sizes into consideration. Thicker pieces will take longer to cook, and thin pieces will take longer. If you're unsure at first, feel free to pop open the basket every so often and check to see if they have reached your desired level of crispiness.