The Best & Worst Rosé Wines You Can Buy At Costco Under $30

If you thought rosé was only for sipping poolside throughout the summer, think again. Winemakers typically release their rosé wines in the spring, shortly after the harvest, when the fruit is at its brightest, and refreshing flavors pair well with seasonal fare. Still, delicious rosé options are available year-round.

Winemakers make rosé from red grape varieties, creating wines with fresh, fruit-forward flavors similar to those of their red wine counterparts. However, the rosé palates will be lighter, flavors will typically be fresher, and acidity will be brighter. With these attributes, a rosé wine can easily pair with any cuisine, from spicy Thai or Mexican to light seafood or pasta dishes — to even your Thanksgiving table.

One place that often offers ample domestic and international options is Costco. The wholesaler's wines are also frequently priced lower than those in a typical retail store. However, in a sea of pink, how can you tell which are worth trying and which to skip? To help, I gathered selections currently lining Costco shelves to determine which deserve a spot in your shopping cart. I tried the wines side by side, evaluating their taste while considering how they were produced, the winery's history, and their provenance. I utilized my skills and training as a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine, and loyal Costco shopper.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.