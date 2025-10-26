How To Ask For A Different Table At A Restaurant (Without Making Your Waiter Mad)

Sometimes, your restaurant table just isn't right. It's a special occasion, and you were dreaming of that table by the window with a lovely view. You know you'll be ordering a lot of food, and the table you got is teeny-tiny. Maybe it's right under the air conditioner and you're freezing. While it can seem intimidating to ask to move, you also have a right to be comfortable — you're paying for this meal out, after all, and it should be an enjoyable experience. There's a solution, fortunately, and it's pretty simple. According to Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's restaurant in New York City, it's about asking politely.

"Really, just be nice," Cecchi-Azzolina told Tasting Table at this year's New York City Wine & Food Fest, adding that even he occasionally makes this request when dining in other restaurants. "Just say, 'Hey, excuse me ... I don't really care for this table. Is there somewhere else you can put us?' And then a restaurant worth its salt, they will come back to you and say, 'Well, this is what we have available.'" Restaurants want you to be happy and have a good time. They may not be able to accommodate your request if they don't have other free tables, but they won't hold it against you if you ask — as long as you're courteous. In general, being rude to staff is one of the worst restaurant etiquette mistakes you can make.