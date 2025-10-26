Here's How Marcus Samuelsson Cleans And Reseasons Carbon Steel Pans For Delicious Results

Spend any time in a professional kitchen and you're going to see carbon steel pans being used all the time. They're less common in home kitchens, although they are becoming more popular and with good reason. Made from roughly 99% iron and 1% carbon, carbon steel pans develop a patina with use and are incredibly versatile. Think of them like lightweight cast iron: able to stand up to numerous cooking tasks, and one that develops a natural nonstick layer that improves over time. Nevertheless, they do require some effort to maintain.

Tasting Table caught up with Chef Marcus Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, and asked him about carbon steel pans. Since most of us understand the process of seasoning cast iron, we wanted to know how often one needs to season carbon steel. "It's all on usage, but I think the best thing you could do is to, whenever you're done cooking, get a little salt and oil and let it sit there," Samuelsson says. It's easy once it becomes a habit as the chef notes, adding, "Do it right away and get into that routine and it's never an effort."

He further noted that "A pan like that, it's going to get better the more you work with it." Even if you do not use the pan daily, it's a good habit to clean and season it after every use.