Here's How Marcus Samuelsson Cleans And Reseasons Carbon Steel Pans For Delicious Results
Spend any time in a professional kitchen and you're going to see carbon steel pans being used all the time. They're less common in home kitchens, although they are becoming more popular and with good reason. Made from roughly 99% iron and 1% carbon, carbon steel pans develop a patina with use and are incredibly versatile. Think of them like lightweight cast iron: able to stand up to numerous cooking tasks, and one that develops a natural nonstick layer that improves over time. Nevertheless, they do require some effort to maintain.
Tasting Table caught up with Chef Marcus Samuelsson during the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, and asked him about carbon steel pans. Since most of us understand the process of seasoning cast iron, we wanted to know how often one needs to season carbon steel. "It's all on usage, but I think the best thing you could do is to, whenever you're done cooking, get a little salt and oil and let it sit there," Samuelsson says. It's easy once it becomes a habit as the chef notes, adding, "Do it right away and get into that routine and it's never an effort."
He further noted that "A pan like that, it's going to get better the more you work with it." Even if you do not use the pan daily, it's a good habit to clean and season it after every use.
The process of seasoning carbon steel
When it comes to seasoning your carbon steel pan, Samuelsson says to add "a little bit of oil, a little bit of salt," and then "pop it back in the oven or ... the stove. Let all that cool down a little bit after a while, throw it out, give it a wipe, and you're good to go." Salt is an important part of the seasoning process. It helps scour the initial wax coating that may remain from the factory before first use, and it removes any residue left after cooking. Salt absorbs excess moisture and helps distribute oil more evenly across the surface
It is easy to let pan seasoning fall by the wayside because it can seem like yet another time-consuming task when you are already busy. "The whole process might take 25 minutes, but the work is 30 seconds, right?" Samuelsson points out. If you are cleaning up after a meal anyway, Samuelsson mentioned you can finish other tasks while you wait for the pan to cool.
Carbon steel can rust quickly, so seasoning is a vital part of maintenance. Remember to avoid using white wine in carbon steel, which can strip the seasoning. But a well seasoned and maintained carbon steel pan can quickly become the best pan you own. Because they are not as bulky as cast iron and can go from stovetop to oven, carbon steel pans can be used for almost anything. If you love cast iron there's a good chance you'll love carbon steel. Follow Chef Samuelsson's directions for seasoning, and you will enjoy your pan for years.