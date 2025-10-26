What Really Makes Thai Food Spicy? This Core Ingredient Turns Up The Heat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing most traditional Thai dishes have in common, it's heat. We've consulted Ann Thanthicha Piwatsuwan, the head chef at BKK New York, for her insight on the core ingredient that makes Thai food so spicy. The answer is, unsurprisingly, chili peppers, namely, "bird's eye chili and prik bon (dried ground chili)." However, according to Piwatsuwan, "They bring more than heat — they add fragrance, brightness, and character."

Dried ground chili is made from crushing dry-roasted bird's eye chili peppers, which are also known as Thai chilies. You can buy dried options like Unclejum's Thai Prik Bon online. Generally, it provides more spice, while fresh chili has a more discernable flavor. As chef Piwatsuwan explains, "[Bird's eye chilies] have a unique fruity, floral quality that's hard to find in other peppers."

With a Scoville score of 50,000 to 100,000 SHU, Thai chilies are much hotter than Mexican chilies like jalapenos and serranos. Still, claims Piwatsuwan, "The chili doesn't just burn, it sings. Thai heat is sharp and clean, never heavy or smoky. It wakes up the palate and amplifies every other flavor on the plate." Although the spice from a combination of dried and fresh chili peppers is surely powerful, Thai cuisine uses them in conjunction with other ingredients that balances the heat and enhances their aromatic flavors. For example, a green papaya salad neutralizes the zestiness of fresh chilies with lime juice and umami-rich fish sauce, whereas a stir-fried pad see ew complements spicy prik bon with a sticky sweet soy sauce.