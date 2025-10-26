Fans On Reddit Think This Food Network Star Was Cooler Than Bobby Flay

While Bobby Flay has become a common household name, some still look back fondly on the days of old. In a nostalgic post on one Reddit thread, fans wax poetic about the glory days of Food Network, long before Flay became the poster boy for the TV channel, back when Emeril Lagasse was still the face of the network. New Orleans-based chef Emeril Lagasse's culinary legacy began with his impressive rise to fame as a household name in the late '90s with the network's first live cooking show, "Emeril Live."

One Redditor notes that those who are too young to have witnessed Lagasse's heyday live on television "probably have no idea what a phenomenon he was at the time," remarking on what a huge star the chef was. Indeed, it was his work that helped the Food Network gain such wide popularity. "It's crazy how excited people got for him," the user continued. "He made cooking really fun and entertaining." This was something at the heart of Lagasse's fandom, which was that, while his shows were instructive and informative, he was able to connect with live audiences and home viewers alike with his infectious energy, personality, and enthusiasm.

Even the audiences were more passionate for Lagasse, it seems, with another Reddit user commenting that the live audience often "acted like he was David Blaine for seasoning the chicken." Lagasse's shows were fun-filled and exuberant, and "Emeril Live" even had a live in-house band led by famed percussionist Doc Gibbs to boost the mood and energy in the studio. An enthusiastic host, many on Reddit acknowledge that Lagasse had much more charisma and was able to better engage with his audiences than Flay.