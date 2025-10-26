Fans On Reddit Think This Food Network Star Was Cooler Than Bobby Flay
While Bobby Flay has become a common household name, some still look back fondly on the days of old. In a nostalgic post on one Reddit thread, fans wax poetic about the glory days of Food Network, long before Flay became the poster boy for the TV channel, back when Emeril Lagasse was still the face of the network. New Orleans-based chef Emeril Lagasse's culinary legacy began with his impressive rise to fame as a household name in the late '90s with the network's first live cooking show, "Emeril Live."
One Redditor notes that those who are too young to have witnessed Lagasse's heyday live on television "probably have no idea what a phenomenon he was at the time," remarking on what a huge star the chef was. Indeed, it was his work that helped the Food Network gain such wide popularity. "It's crazy how excited people got for him," the user continued. "He made cooking really fun and entertaining." This was something at the heart of Lagasse's fandom, which was that, while his shows were instructive and informative, he was able to connect with live audiences and home viewers alike with his infectious energy, personality, and enthusiasm.
Even the audiences were more passionate for Lagasse, it seems, with another Reddit user commenting that the live audience often "acted like he was David Blaine for seasoning the chicken." Lagasse's shows were fun-filled and exuberant, and "Emeril Live" even had a live in-house band led by famed percussionist Doc Gibbs to boost the mood and energy in the studio. An enthusiastic host, many on Reddit acknowledge that Lagasse had much more charisma and was able to better engage with his audiences than Flay.
Lagasse's warmth and passion for food kept fans enthralled
Not only are there many personal memories shared from watching Lagasse's shows on the Reddit post, but many users have gone so far as to condemn Flay's behaviors over the years. One Reddit user stated, "I'll never forgive him after the time he won on 'Iron Chef' and got on top of Morimoto's station and 'raised the roof,'" while others showed disdain for Flay's lack of Lagasse-like charm and charisma. "Emeril has this genuine, gregarious personality on TV," another Redditor added. "It sure made him watchable. Bobby Flay always comes off [as] smug."
Some have even lamented the Food Network's pivot from education-based cooking shows to primarily cooking competition shows. By contrast, many miss the actual step-by-step instructions of esteemed chefs like Lagasse. In fact, you'll likely never see Lagasse hosting competitive food shows, as the chef prefers shows with an educational aim.
I, too, grew up watching Lagasse cook on the tiny television in my kitchen, where the phrases "pork fat rules" and, of course, "BAM!" were repeated frequently amongst my family. Lagasse's energy was always infectious, even to a bratty pre-teen like myself. If you're nostalgic for Lagasse's old shows or want to familiarize yourself with some classics, you can watch them for free on Pluto TV's Emeril Lagasse Channel. That way, you can bring some of his best advice into your own kitchen with Lagasse's best booking tips for home chefs.