The Number-One Red Flag On Store-Bought Food Labels Goes Far Beyond The Ingredients Themselves

Since the 1990s, foods sold in the U.S. have come with a familiar black-and-white table listing out their nutritional facts in precise detail down to the milligrams of protein and carbohydrates. Some may choose to gloss over this table, but for many — diabetics, dieters, folks who simply want to have more control over what they eat — it can be extremely helpful. But the fact that it looks "official" and is scribbled with numbers doesn't mean all of them are trustworthy. In an interview with Real Simple, Amy Davis, RDN noted that there's one red flag to always look out for when reading this nifty box: whether it complies with FDA labeling regulations or not.

If the accuracy of the label is very important to you (say, if you're allergic to something like gluten or egg), the label being FDA-compliant can be a pretty good measuring stick for its trustworthiness. The good news? You don't need to read and memorize the entirety of the 132-page Food Labeling Guide from the FDA to spot problems.

Some basic facts can be helpful in spotting non-compliant labels. "When I see nutrition labels that are non-compliant with FDA labeling rules, for example, calories not listed in intervals of 10, it makes me question the accuracy of the nutrition label as a whole," said Davis. So if a product lists 123 calories, that's a huge red flag. The right way to write it would be 120 calories. When a label can't even get the basics right, it raises questions about whether you can trust their other claims, like being dairy-free, gluten-free, or egg-free.