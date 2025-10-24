The Smart Reason All Of Ben & Jerry's Chunks Are Covered In Fudge

There are basically infinite reasons to love Ben & Jerry's ice cream. From the impressive variety of flavors to the ways in which the company's founders stand up for their beliefs, Ben & Jerry's has proven over and over again that it deserves our entire frozen treat budget. But the brand isn't just committed to social causes; it's also determined to provide the chunkiest, most satisfying-to-eat ice cream out there. And there's a reason many of those chunks have a chocolate fudge coating — it all comes down to texture. Not only is the presence of sizable chunks an absolute must for co-founder Ben Cohen, but the texture of those chunks has to be preserved. That's where the fudge coating comes in.

Ben & Jerry's is so proud of its chunky ice cream that it has an entire page on its website entitled, "10 Fun Facts About Our Funky Chunks." And No. 7 on that list is the "secret reason" many of its chunks are covered in fudge. "For one, fudge is muy delicioso," the website reads. "For two, a layer of fudge keeps the chunk — like a pretzel or almond — from sucking up the moisture in the ice cream and getting soggy." The fudge layer preserves the crunch from the pretzels or nuts that makes Ben & Jerry's ice cream so iconic and delicious. We knew these guys were ice cream experts, but this is really next-level innovation that Ben and Jerry were more than happy to share with the world.