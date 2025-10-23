Kansas City Steak Soup Makes The Most Of A Cheap Cut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Kansas City, odds are you're musing about barbecued meats. While there are a number of regional foods bearing the Kansas City moniker, one hearty dish is enough to keep you warm and cozy using more affordable cuts of steak. Kansas City steak soup will surprise you both for its robust and pleasing flavor just as much as it will for making the most of some unsung heroes of steak cuts, round and sirloin.

There are a myriad of easy ways to improve a cheap cut of steak that will help to make a typically tougher cut more palatable. One of the easiest and most fulfilling options is to cut the steak into smaller, bite-sized pieces and make it the star of your own homemade Kansas City steak soup. The low and slow cooking method of simmering a soup on the stovetop is just the thing to help your steak soften and provide both protein and great taste. The round and sirloin cuts hold up quite well during this simmering process, making them ideal for Kansas City steak soup.

Some recipes even offer the option of using ground beef, but if you've got a hankering for steak, this is an excellent way to stretch your sirloin budget. Additionally, you can prepare the soup in a large batch that can be frozen to enjoy later. Let your creativity flow with thoughtful additions of vegetables, seasonings, and other ingredients based on your personal preferences.