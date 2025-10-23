Kansas City Steak Soup Makes The Most Of A Cheap Cut
When you think of Kansas City, odds are you're musing about barbecued meats. While there are a number of regional foods bearing the Kansas City moniker, one hearty dish is enough to keep you warm and cozy using more affordable cuts of steak. Kansas City steak soup will surprise you both for its robust and pleasing flavor just as much as it will for making the most of some unsung heroes of steak cuts, round and sirloin.
There are a myriad of easy ways to improve a cheap cut of steak that will help to make a typically tougher cut more palatable. One of the easiest and most fulfilling options is to cut the steak into smaller, bite-sized pieces and make it the star of your own homemade Kansas City steak soup. The low and slow cooking method of simmering a soup on the stovetop is just the thing to help your steak soften and provide both protein and great taste. The round and sirloin cuts hold up quite well during this simmering process, making them ideal for Kansas City steak soup.
Some recipes even offer the option of using ground beef, but if you've got a hankering for steak, this is an excellent way to stretch your sirloin budget. Additionally, you can prepare the soup in a large batch that can be frozen to enjoy later. Let your creativity flow with thoughtful additions of vegetables, seasonings, and other ingredients based on your personal preferences.
Tips for a sensational Kansas City steak soup
The basic ingredients for Kansas City steak soup include pieces of round or sirloin steak that have been trimmed of fat and cut into small chunks. For the right bite-sized pieces, be sure to cut the steak slightly larger than you need to allow it to shrink down to the proper size during the cooking process. Once your steak is seared, you can remove it from your pot and start adding the rest of the ingredients.
You can use a mirepoix mix of carrots, celery, and onion or streamline the process with frozen mixed vegetables. Similarly, canned tomatoes will work just as well as fresh to help get this steak soup on the table quicker. Consider using Worcestershire or steak sauce to add just the right amount of tangy flavor and a savory herb bundle to tie everything together; mushrooms can also be a great source of additional protein and umami flavor.
This recipe is also an excellent way to use up leftover beef broth. If you don't have the time or inclination for making a soup stock from scratch, you can also use Better Than Bouillon Premium Roasted Beef Base or a similar product of your choosing. For a thicker, more stew-like version, make a roux with butter and flour after browning your steak but before adding the broth and vegetables. Serve it with crusty bread for dipping or a side of mashed potatoes for an extra comforting dinner. However you do it, Kansas City steak soup is a great way to make use of these cheaper cuts of meat.