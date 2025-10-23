This Cozy Bread Is A Perfect Match For Your Hearty, Cold-Weather Dishes

Once temperatures drop and days grow cold, meals of comfort increase in demand. Whether you're planning a recipe for a cozy winter weekend or outlining filling meals to prep for the week, plenty of the best bread recipes can help you power through winter months by providing nourishment that warms bodies from the inside out. Our cheddar beer bread recipe deserves a special nod. Made with garlic powder, shredded cheddar cheese, honey, beer, and melted butter, this hearty recipe is packed with comforting flavor and is ready to pair with warm dishes. Yeast isn't needed to make this recipe, as baking power interacts with the beer and eliminates the wait times associated with activating yeast in more classic bread recipes. This approach makes this beer bread ideal for those without any special bread-making expertise or are short on time and want to get eating.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone encourages those who set out to make this bread to lean into culinary creativity and make the recipe their own. Different kinds of cheese and beer can be used to make a tasty loaf. For those unsure where to start, Morone suggests Asiago or Gouda. The beer you choose to make cheesy beer bread will also impact the flavor of the bread. Morone recommends using an American lager to make the batter. The best stout beers for summer also bring cozy, earthy undertones and rich, toasted notes to the loaf, even in colder times of year.