Ice Cream Bread Is The Easy Vintage Dessert That's Totally Worth Making

If you've never heard of ice cream bread before, the name certainly catches your attention right away. We all know what an ice cream sandwich is, but ice cream bread? It's not quite the same thing. Instead, it's a remarkably simple dessert that has only two ingredients. If you're looking to try something new that's also relatively fast and fun, all you need is self-rising flour and melted ice cream.

You can fill a loaf pan with ice cream bread batter using just two cups of melted ice cream and 1 ½ cups of self-rising flour. Don't have self-rising flour? No problem! Add 2 ¼ teaspoons of baking powder and ⅜ teaspoon of salt to 1 ½ cups of regular flour instead. As for ice cream flavors, vanilla ice cream is the go-to option for a simple bread, but you can use any flavor you like. Just be aware that it will probably not come out nearly as sweet as you think. If you're using a specific ice cream variety, you may want to enhance its taste with some add-ins. You can add chocolate chips, almonds, strawberries, or whatever works best with the ice cream you chose.

You need to mix the flour until it's blended into the melted ice cream and no visible streaks or clumps of dry flour remain. Then bake for at least 35 minutes in an oven preheated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Check the center to make sure it's fully baked, and that's it. It makes a simple, light loaf reminiscent of a pound cake with a not-too-sweet flavor.