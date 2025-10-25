The Hole-In-The-Wall Thai Restaurant Reddit Loves In California

Like any major metropolis, Los Angeles is a massive city filled with smaller neighborhoods. What's special about Los Angeles is that, amongst all of those pockets of the city, many of them are designated by the word "town" in the name: Koreatown, Frogtown, Downtown, Historic Filipinotown, Chinatown, and, last but not least, Thai Town. And within Thai Town sit some of the best Thai restaurants in Los Angeles, including famous ones like Jitlada and Ruen Pair. But some equally delicious restaurants fly under the radar of most lists, including some fantastic hole-in-the-wall spots like Spicy BBQ, a few blocks south of the main drag in East Hollywood.

Spicy BBQ's photo-heavy, plastic menu features, of course, plenty of spicy barbecued meats and classic dishes like Pad Thai, but the restaurant is best-known for its chile-laden Northern Thai dishes, with particular fiery standouts like Northern larb and jackfruit salad. Redditors also love the Khao Soi, which has a spicy, fragrant coconut-based curry broth with egg noodles and is one of 23 traditional Thai dishes you should know about. The Los Angeles Reddit community is also a fan of Spicy BBQ's generosity in service, portions for the price, as well as the liberal heat levels, with one Redditor saying that "the women who run that place are the nicest." The restaurant is also lauded for its traditional pork patties.