This Spanish Seafood Sandwich Typically Features Just One Ingredient Besides Bread

Listing every variety of sandwich that mankind has come up with would be impossible. If you can hold it between two slices of bread, you can call it a sandwich. The real test of a sandwich is making it delicious enough that people crave it. That's why we all know the classic peanut butter and jelly or a simple ham and cheese. But if you were to head to Spain and were interested in finding the most popular sandwich there, you would undoubtedly be directed to a bocadillo de calamares, a fried calamari sandwich. Few dishes in all of Spanish cuisine are as well known or well loved.

A true Spanish calamari sandwich, like you might find on the streets of Madrid or in any number of tapas restaurants, is deceptively simple. The bread is a crusty white roll, like half a baguette or something similar. The filling consists of crispy, fried squid rings. That's it. That's the traditional calamari bocadillo. Some describe adding a squeeze of lemon juice to the calamari immediately before eating. Additionally, some places sell it with a garlic aioli, but that is not a traditional topping. That's more of a modern innovation, probably for people who felt the original was a little too dry.

To hear the sandwich described isn't to fully appreciate just how popular the calamari sandwich is in Madrid. This is absolutely iconic. This is like a hot dog in New York, poutine in Montreal, or deep-dish pizza in Chicago. You can get them everywhere, and people adore them. So, how did all that start?