Preparing a plate of fish tacos makes a refreshing and fulfilling meal. With so many different types of fish to choose from, combinations of toppings, sauces, and tortillas, there is a lot to consider. When it comes to battering fish for frying, choosing the right ingredients is key. Tasting Table explored the best types of beer to use in batter and picked Carta Blanca as the ideal ingredient to create a light and golden crust.

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, Carta Blanca is a light lager that strikes just the right balance between sweet and malty flavors. Per Tasting Table's assessment, its crisp taste and cleanness make it the absolute best addition to a batter intended for fish tacos. The subtlety of its flavor and airy texture work to create a batter that will complement any beer-battered fish tacos recipe without overwhelming the fish or other toppings.

To create the batter, simply mix the beer with flour, eggs, and seasonings until it is smooth and ready for coating your preferred fish to use in tacos. Many beer drinkers and taco aficionados agree that this Mexican lager is the absolute best choice both for battering fish and drinking alongside the meal itself. Additionally, Carta Blanca is praised in particular for its affordability and pleasant taste.