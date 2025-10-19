The Absolute Best Type Of Beer To Use In Your Batter For Fish Tacos
Preparing a plate of fish tacos makes a refreshing and fulfilling meal. With so many different types of fish to choose from, combinations of toppings, sauces, and tortillas, there is a lot to consider. When it comes to battering fish for frying, choosing the right ingredients is key. Tasting Table explored the best types of beer to use in batter and picked Carta Blanca as the ideal ingredient to create a light and golden crust.
Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, Carta Blanca is a light lager that strikes just the right balance between sweet and malty flavors. Per Tasting Table's assessment, its crisp taste and cleanness make it the absolute best addition to a batter intended for fish tacos. The subtlety of its flavor and airy texture work to create a batter that will complement any beer-battered fish tacos recipe without overwhelming the fish or other toppings.
To create the batter, simply mix the beer with flour, eggs, and seasonings until it is smooth and ready for coating your preferred fish to use in tacos. Many beer drinkers and taco aficionados agree that this Mexican lager is the absolute best choice both for battering fish and drinking alongside the meal itself. Additionally, Carta Blanca is praised in particular for its affordability and pleasant taste.
The light and airy benefits of Carta Blanca beer
The best aspects of Carta Blanca beer go beyond fish taco batter. It's an excellent refreshment and can be used in a number of different culinary applications including battering and frying other foods like onion rings or in the liquid for braising your favorite meats. Those well versed in preparing fish tacos know that there is a delicate balance one must achieve to get a beer batter that coats your fish effectively but doesn't get too thick or too thin.
Carta Blanca's lightness assures a piece of fried fish that has a crave-worthy crunch on the outside with a satisfying bite that gives way to a tender filet beneath. In addition to using the beer for your fish taco batter, consider the possibilities for creating a delightful beer cocktail like a Michelada to complement your fish taco meal. This would give the overall flavor profile of your food a hearty zing of tomato juice and spices.
With a taste that's light on the hops and with a more noticeable maltiness, Carta Blanca is the obvious choice for a beer batter and much more. In fact, it would be a worthy kitchen experiment to mix up a batch of beer batter using Carta Blanca and try it on different types of fish to see how the flavors play together with different tastes and textures. Just remember to warm your tortillas ahead of time and be generous with your taco toppings.