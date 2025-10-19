The Underrated Tea That's Caffeine-Free, Affordable, And Full Of Antioxidants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tea is often positioned as the healthier alternative to coffee, but some variations of the brew aren't always the best choice. Black tea, for example, still contains a significant amount of caffeine that can have negative side effects when consumed in excess. Rooibos tea, on the other hand, is free of the stimulant and is chock-full of all kinds of nutritional perks.

Native to the Cederberg region in South Africa, rooibos grows in shrubs along the mountains. The tea has long been used for medicinal reasons by the Khoisan people of the southern African country, and its long list of benefits shows why. Like many types of herbal tea, rooibos is full of antioxidants that are linked to improving heart health, managing blood pressure, decreasing blood sugar, and so much more.

One thing that rooibos is low in, however, is tannins. This does come with its share of nutritional benefits, namely allowing you to better absorb iron, but it has an impact on flavor, too. Tannins are a compound that give tea an astringent taste and dry mouthfeel. Steeping tea for longer makes the tannins more prominent, but with such a low amount, rooibos doesn't suffer from that. Instead, longer brewing times only concentrates the sweet, earthy flavor found in the beverage.