The Underrated Tea That's Caffeine-Free, Affordable, And Full Of Antioxidants
Tea is often positioned as the healthier alternative to coffee, but some variations of the brew aren't always the best choice. Black tea, for example, still contains a significant amount of caffeine that can have negative side effects when consumed in excess. Rooibos tea, on the other hand, is free of the stimulant and is chock-full of all kinds of nutritional perks.
Native to the Cederberg region in South Africa, rooibos grows in shrubs along the mountains. The tea has long been used for medicinal reasons by the Khoisan people of the southern African country, and its long list of benefits shows why. Like many types of herbal tea, rooibos is full of antioxidants that are linked to improving heart health, managing blood pressure, decreasing blood sugar, and so much more.
One thing that rooibos is low in, however, is tannins. This does come with its share of nutritional benefits, namely allowing you to better absorb iron, but it has an impact on flavor, too. Tannins are a compound that give tea an astringent taste and dry mouthfeel. Steeping tea for longer makes the tannins more prominent, but with such a low amount, rooibos doesn't suffer from that. Instead, longer brewing times only concentrates the sweet, earthy flavor found in the beverage.
What kinds of rooibos teas are there?
Rooibos tea is usually associated with its signature dried, bright red petals, but there's a green variety of the underrated drink, as well. The plant is actually naturally green; however, an oxidation process changes its colors. The rooibos is crushed and exposed to oxygen, transforming the light green into a rich red. This oxidation process changes the tea's taste, as well. While green rooibos is mild and herbaceous, red rooibos has a more full-bodied earthy flavor that borders on smoky and nutty.
Whichever kind you get, you can probably guarantee that it's top-notch. Apart from its one-of-a-kind taste and host of health benefits, its Protected Designation of Origin from the EU is what makes rooibos tea so unique — only the product from South Africa can be sold under the rooibos tea label. Despite there being strict guidelines on how the tea is sold, rooibos is surprisingly accessible and affordable. The tea can be easily found at practically any grocery store, and you can get 100 tea bags of Cederberg Red Rooibos for less than 15 bucks online.
With its affordability, you can brew all kinds of beverages with the tea. Its nutty, honeyed notes works well with a variety of flavors, from dried orange peels to vanilla. Opt for red rooibos to make bold, caffeine-free maple chai, or pair green rooibos with peaches and lemons to brew fruity iced tea.