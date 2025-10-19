Cook Salmon Steaks With Thin Ends More Evenly By Securing Them With This Easy Solution

Salmon steaks are one of the more underrated dinner options, but they come with one small problem. As popular as salmon is for easy, healthy meals, almost all the salmon you see in stores or recipes is cut into fillets. Those are your classic long, flat pieces, usually with skin on the bottom, and they're made by cutting salmon parallel to the spine. Unlike fillets, salmon steaks are sliced across the bone, producing thicker cuts of fish with a bone in the center, and come in a horseshoe shape.

Salmon steaks include part of the belly, which means they have more fat than standard fillets and are more rich and flavorful. For a lot of people, that would make them more appealing. The rich interior is harder to overcook than salmon fillets, which is great, but the extra time they take to cook makes those thin ends at the bottom more likely to dry out faster and cook unevenly. Thankfully, all you need to fix that is a toothpick or some string.

The simplest solution to uneven salmon steaks is just pressing the two ends of the horseshoe together in the middle, then skewering them with a toothpick so they hold together. This creates more of a teardrop shape that eliminates the extra heat exposure at the ends, which means more even cooking.