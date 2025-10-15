Don't Throw Out Leftover Beef Broth, Add It To Your Pasta Sauce Instead

There is a vast expanse between good and bad pasta sauce. We've all had some mediocre sauce before, whether it was a cheap, jarred brand or something made by someone who didn't put enough time or effort into it. Compared to a robust, flavorful, well-made sauce that was clearly simmered for hours and seasoned to perfection, it's almost a crime to imagine putting inferior sauce on your pasta. If you're looking for a shortcut to all that bold, beautiful flavor, we have just the thing, as long as you've got some leftover beef broth, anyway.

Tasting Table spoke to Jake Peterson, Chef and Co-Owner at Dēliz Italian Steakhouse, about why beef broth is a secret weapon in your pasta sauce arsenal. "Using leftover broth in pasta sauce adds richness," Peterson explains. "In actual culinary terms, a broth is a fortified stock, so each step in the creation of your sauce is like a building block that leads to your final dish."

When it comes to actually using stock in your sauce, it's not difficult to incorporate. "You can substitute water for broth or stock for a richer flavor," the chef says. "You can substitute 1:1. Using beef broth instantly adds depth and umami richness." Peterson also recommends starting with a stock loaded with aromatics and vegetables so you can keep building those flavors in your final dish for a fully rounded and delicious sauce.