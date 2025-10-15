Don't Throw Out Leftover Beef Broth, Add It To Your Pasta Sauce Instead
There is a vast expanse between good and bad pasta sauce. We've all had some mediocre sauce before, whether it was a cheap, jarred brand or something made by someone who didn't put enough time or effort into it. Compared to a robust, flavorful, well-made sauce that was clearly simmered for hours and seasoned to perfection, it's almost a crime to imagine putting inferior sauce on your pasta. If you're looking for a shortcut to all that bold, beautiful flavor, we have just the thing, as long as you've got some leftover beef broth, anyway.
Tasting Table spoke to Jake Peterson, Chef and Co-Owner at Dēliz Italian Steakhouse, about why beef broth is a secret weapon in your pasta sauce arsenal. "Using leftover broth in pasta sauce adds richness," Peterson explains. "In actual culinary terms, a broth is a fortified stock, so each step in the creation of your sauce is like a building block that leads to your final dish."
When it comes to actually using stock in your sauce, it's not difficult to incorporate. "You can substitute water for broth or stock for a richer flavor," the chef says. "You can substitute 1:1. Using beef broth instantly adds depth and umami richness." Peterson also recommends starting with a stock loaded with aromatics and vegetables so you can keep building those flavors in your final dish for a fully rounded and delicious sauce.
Making the perfect pasta sauce with beef broth
Any time you can use broth in place of water, you're adding flavor and depth. A good pasta sauce can take hours of simmering to develop the rich depth that separates a good sauce from a great one. Using homemade broth (store-bought beef broth isn't always the best) in place of water helps you reach that level all the sooner and makes it more robust when you do.
Flavor is not the only benefit you get from using beef broth, either. This is especially true if it was a bone broth. The collagen that the broth has absorbed from the bones is going to add more body and texture to your sauce. That collagen produces gelatin as the sauce reduces, allowing it to better stick to pasta. It's a subtle benefit, but just one more aspect that will raise your sauce above the rest.
The fats in your broth also provide a greater balance to the acidity and sweetness in tomatoes. Anything fatty tends to balance out acidity, which can come from your tomatoes or red wine, which is why adding butter can make for a smoother pasta sauce. But the fat in beef broth will also do this, cutting some of that sharpness to make a smoother, more delicate sauce in the end. If you have some leftover beef broth on hand and have never tried it before, add it to your next pasta sauce and see if it takes it to the next level.