Add A Cinnamon Stick To Your Chili And Taste The Magic
Without elaborate or expensive ingredients, chili still holds such a magnetic pull. Right as you step through the kitchen door, it's already impossible to resist following its hearty scent to the stove, where browned beef is simmering in spices, aromatics, and tomato sauce. What else could you possibly need when the temperature drops and your belly longs for a comforting warmth? Not much, except a cinnamon stick. It may seem like an optional afterthought, but trust us, this simple addition could make your chili more heartwarming than you thought possible.
So, why a cinnamon stick specifically, and not one of the many other different types of cinnamon instead? Generally speaking, it's a much better way for the flavors and aroma to fully absorb into the stew, rather than just sprinkling in ground spice and hoping for the best. Indeed, you can taste just about every nuance. There's that signature, spicy and earthy warmth that tastes like it has always belonged in the chili's hearty richness. Aromatic in essence, cinnamon also adds another layer of flavor dimension to chili, wrapping itself around savory meat, spicy peppers, tangy tomato paste, melted cheese, and anything else your chili typically includes. Depending on the cinnamon variety that you use, there may even be a bittersweet edge, building in even more complexity. It's exactly the kind of familiar intrigue that makes the comfort food so beloved.
Give cinnamon sticks a permanent spot in your chili recipes
Classic Cincinnati chili is a great starting point that traditionally requires warm spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and dried herbs, mingled with bittersweet cocoa powder. Chili con carne, a Mexican classic featuring beans, hot sauce, and chili peppers, is another marvelous dish to try. You might even draw inspiration from Moroccan cuisine with harissa and chickpeas to lay a tangy, spicy base for the stick to land. Alternatively, a fall harvest chili, filled to the brim with butternut squash, carrots, and sweet potatoes, could always use a little extra cinnamon to weave in the seasonal flavor.
Whichever chili recipes you've been saving for winter, try them out with this cinnamon twist. Add it alongside the spices and condiments, let everything simmer into each other, and take it out before you serve. If your recipe already typically includes cinnamon, a stick should equal about half a teaspoon of spice, so feel free to adjust the recipe based on this ratio. Of course, don't forget to be mindful of the intensity based on which cinnamon variety you are using. Ceylon, a common pick for desserts, leans on the mild, citrusy side. Meanwhile, cassia is an intense force of flavor, bold in both heat and aroma. The second is more popular for soups and stews, with the sub-category Saigon cinnamon a particularly popular pick for tomato-based dishes.