Trader Joe's Fans Know This Fall Favorite Is Good On Just About Everything

One thing customers love about Trader Joe's is the wide variety of fresh, interesting, and sometimes quirky foods, with many of them prepped for instant eating, serving, or experimentation. High on the experimental list for Trader Joe's fans is one particular saucy standout called the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. Plenty of potential new creations await in the noodle-y domain, but this sauce isn't just for pasta. Its reach is far wider and more delizioso that you might imagine.

Shoppers may need to act fast on this one, as the name itself suggests a seasonal product. So there's no guarantee this tomato-based sauce will remain on shelves year-round. Here's hoping TJ's culinary team recognizes that autumn flavors are just as tasty in summer, winter, and spring. In the meantime, snatch up all the jars you can, then get cooking with the earthy flavors of pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, blended with cream and spiced with rosemary and sage.

It's easy to assume this sauce is good for making soups — that assumption is correct, and then some. Start with any of your favorite recipes, then thicken the pot with the sweet and savory goodness of Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. It's perfectly compatible with comforting potato soup recipes, and adds an extra nippy-weather warmth to roasted tomato soups. Even basic chicken or vegetable soup recipes come alive with a quick stir-in. As delicious as that sounds (and is), the tastiness doesn't stop with soups.