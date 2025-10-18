Trader Joe's Fans Know This Fall Favorite Is Good On Just About Everything
One thing customers love about Trader Joe's is the wide variety of fresh, interesting, and sometimes quirky foods, with many of them prepped for instant eating, serving, or experimentation. High on the experimental list for Trader Joe's fans is one particular saucy standout called the Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. Plenty of potential new creations await in the noodle-y domain, but this sauce isn't just for pasta. Its reach is far wider and more delizioso that you might imagine.
Shoppers may need to act fast on this one, as the name itself suggests a seasonal product. So there's no guarantee this tomato-based sauce will remain on shelves year-round. Here's hoping TJ's culinary team recognizes that autumn flavors are just as tasty in summer, winter, and spring. In the meantime, snatch up all the jars you can, then get cooking with the earthy flavors of pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, blended with cream and spiced with rosemary and sage.
It's easy to assume this sauce is good for making soups — that assumption is correct, and then some. Start with any of your favorite recipes, then thicken the pot with the sweet and savory goodness of Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce. It's perfectly compatible with comforting potato soup recipes, and adds an extra nippy-weather warmth to roasted tomato soups. Even basic chicken or vegetable soup recipes come alive with a quick stir-in. As delicious as that sounds (and is), the tastiness doesn't stop with soups.
Dreamy and creamy autumnal sauce ideas
Any dish that involves sauce is fair game for an infusion of TJ's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce, and that includes Italian dishes like lasagna. For an autumnal twist on lasagna, use it in place of tomato sauce, or mix a bit into ricotta before spreading it between layers of noodles. Roasted or fried veggies also come alive with a drizzle of this sauce, as do meatballs, casseroles, Spanish rice, burgers, chicken parmesan, or pizza. The Autumnal Harvest sauce is an unexpected swap for gravies in poutine, mashed potatoes, and biscuits-and-gravy. Since the texture is similar, the options are endless.
It also makes an excellent dip, whether for mozzarella sticks, french fries, crunchy vegetables, breadsticks, fried green tomatoes, and so much more. If you stick to pasta dishes or noodle bowls for this so-named pasta sauce, most noodle types will work. A few stand out for compatibility with this Trader Joe's sauce, including sturdy pastas such as ridged penne and rigatoni. But don't limit yourself — try it with fresh or frozen pasta that's stuffed with various cheeses, veggies, or meats.
When picking up a jar of Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce at Trader Joe's, we advise adding a package of Spinach Tortellini from the fresh foods section. The pasta is ready in just a couple of minutes with stovetop boiling. Then ladle the sauce over cooked pasta, or blend some into a creamy tortellini soup. For the ultimate fall double dip, toss the seasonal sauce with Trader Joe's Honey Roasted Pumpkin Ravioli.