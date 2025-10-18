One Canned Ingredient Can Add A Touch Of Gourmet To Your Next Pizza

You don't need to shell out for the most expensive or fresh ingredients to make your homemade pizza special; there are plenty of great canned and jarred ingredients that will work wonders. Most meats you'll be topping your pizzas with a better off cooked fresh, but canned vegetables are a true secret weapon, with some of the most popular pizza toppings like olives coming as prepared canned versions that will save you both time and money. And while roasted red peppers, pickled jalapenos, and more are great toppings that make a homemade pizza feel gourmet, few are as perfect for pizza — or as versatile as — canned and jarred artichokes.

Pre-made artichokes are sharp little flavor bombs that seem tailor-made for pairing with pizza. While there are plenty of great things about them, the key is their flavor profile. Canned artichokes' briny, lightly-acidic taste is great for cutting against the richness of the cheese and fat in pizza. They also bring a touch of vegetal lightness, despite being meaty and satisfying by the standards of other veggie pizza toppings. Jarred artichokes are especially good because they are often seasoned and packed in oil, which adds even more flavor with zero effort on your part. Precut, bite-sized, and tender, they can go from can to topping to oven and carry a pizza all by themselves, but they also pair well with many of the other most common pizza toppings.