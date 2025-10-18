This Old-School Pasta Dish Served In A Bundt Pan Is Worth Reviving

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Baked pasta dishes are always warm and comforting, especially in the winter. As the days get shorter, one of our favorite pasta dishes, which is cooked in a Bundt pan, is an old-school recipe that is worth reviving. The baked noodle ring is an old-school pasta dish that you probably haven't heard of.

It originated from traditional Pennsylvania Dutch recipes used in the 1930s and has been adapted and repurposed for decades, reaching the height of its popularity between the '50s and '80s. It's made by cooking your pasta and then putting it in a ring pan or Bundt pan along with a cream-based pasta sauce or egg and cream mixture. You can then add in your favorite meats and veggies.

This dish can be customized to include almost any pasta add-ins you can imagine, from meatballs, creamed turkey or chicken, or shrimp to eggplant and artichoke. It is traditionally made with egg noodles, but you can really use any type as long as you cook your pasta al dente before assembling the dish. You can serve it as the main dish alongside a salad or crusty bread, or fill the center of the noodle ring with roasted veggies.