This Old-School Pasta Dish Served In A Bundt Pan Is Worth Reviving
Baked pasta dishes are always warm and comforting, especially in the winter. As the days get shorter, one of our favorite pasta dishes, which is cooked in a Bundt pan, is an old-school recipe that is worth reviving. The baked noodle ring is an old-school pasta dish that you probably haven't heard of.
It originated from traditional Pennsylvania Dutch recipes used in the 1930s and has been adapted and repurposed for decades, reaching the height of its popularity between the '50s and '80s. It's made by cooking your pasta and then putting it in a ring pan or Bundt pan along with a cream-based pasta sauce or egg and cream mixture. You can then add in your favorite meats and veggies.
This dish can be customized to include almost any pasta add-ins you can imagine, from meatballs, creamed turkey or chicken, or shrimp to eggplant and artichoke. It is traditionally made with egg noodles, but you can really use any type as long as you cook your pasta al dente before assembling the dish. You can serve it as the main dish alongside a salad or crusty bread, or fill the center of the noodle ring with roasted veggies.
Tips for a successful noodle ring
The baked noodle ring is pretty much a foolproof recipe. It doesn't require much time to prepare, and it's unlikely you'll encounter any challenges along the way. However, we do have a few tips to make sure you create a successful noodle ring.
First, choose the right pan. Bundt pans are heavy-duty, ring-shaped pans that feature a tube in the center. This tube creates a hole in the middle of whatever you are baking, and improves heat circulation so that everything bakes evenly. A ring pan is very similar, with a tube in the center. The tube is larger in diameter but shorter than that used in a Bundt pan. While it depends on the specific pan you choose, ring pans also typically have a smaller volume than Bundt pans because the hole in the center is larger.
Next, you want to cook and assemble your ingredients correctly so that nothing gets mushy or dried out when baking. You want to use a cream-based sauce or a few eggs whisked together with milk or cream to make sure all of your ingredients bind together properly. Then mix your al dente pasta and your sauce or egg mixture together in a bowl, and add your seasonings, meat, veggies, and about a cup of shredded cheese. When everything is mixed, pour it into a greased pan and bake it at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30-45 minutes, then unmold onto a plate and serve.