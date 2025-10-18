Anthony Bourdain's Korean Fried Chicken Takes 2 Days To Make (But It's Totally Worth It)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain was all about fried chicken. While filming his Cajun "Parts Unknown" episode, the chef-slash-writer famously hit the local Popeye's every single day. Meanwhile, Bourdain was also an enthusiastic proponent of Korean-American fusion cuisine. It's no surprise, then, that his iconic 2016 cookbook "Appetites" includes a recipe for Korean fried chicken. Bourdain's recipe follows the fry/freeze/fry method – a popular technique for cooking Korean fried chicken that takes two days, but is well worth it for the results.

Per this method, the chicken is double-fried — first blanched to a par-cook, then frozen overnight before the second dunk. This extra step yields a texturally crispy, airy exterior crust, which, in turn, also helps facilitate sauce-adhesion for a stickier, richer coating and bolder flavor. From a scientific standpoint, when the water particles inside the chicken freeze, the crystallization helps prevent tough starch structures from forming, creating crisp airiness.

"There are many ways to make tasty fried chicken, and I like them all, but I'm particularly enamored of the Korean way, which requires some planning ahead but is extremely satisfying," wrote Bourdain in his cookbook (via Nuvo). "The freezing step makes this dish into a two-day affair, and you'll need to clear some room in your freezer, but it's essential for extra-crisp results." If your home freezer is large enough to accommodate a medium-sized baking sheet, your fried chicken game is about to get a major upgrade.