The Restaurant-Brand Seasoning That's Just Not Worth Shelling Out For

There are plenty of people out there who want the flavor that could only be delivered by a specific restaurant, but don't want to make the drive. And restaurants know this very well, which is why, if you look, you'll find just about every famous chain offering their very own special seasoning bottles to go. The promise is that you can get the exact same flavor from the comfort of your own kitchen. Tasting Table tried and ranked six different restaurant-brand seasonings from worst to best, to get a sense of how good they are in general, and besides discovering a must-try (Red Robin Red's original seasoning), we also found one to avoid: Lillie Q's steak butcher butter seasoning.

When they labeled it as "steak butter," they truly meant it. We just couldn't get past the intense buttery flavor of this seasoning to even taste the other ingredients that were in the bottle (garlic, dill, onion, and so on). Outside of dishes that can really use a lot of buttery notes, like grilled corn on the cob or baked potatoes, you'll have a hard time finding a good use for this. While Lillie Q did say on the bottle that it'd do the job as a steak seasoning, it falls short on that too. In fact, you're far better off with a simple salt-and-pepper approach or even a homemade compound butter instead.