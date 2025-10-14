The Unexpected Green That Gives Steak A Bright, Tangy Kick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone's got their own way with steak, and honestly? They're all good. Salt and pepper purists, rosemary lovers — no judgment here. But if you're looking to switch things up with your next reverse-sear tenderloin, allow us to introduce sorrel. This herb, with its bright, tangy punch, can take your steak to an entirely different level.

Never heard of it before? We don't blame you. Mostly popular in Europe (particularly France), it's not a common ingredient in the U.S. But if you're a fan of tart, citrusy flavors, you'll want to get to know this one. What it can do for you is right there in its nickname — Lemonade Leaf. Sorrel contains a lot of sour-tasting oxalic acid, and when you cook your steak together with a few leaves, your steak will also gain the citrusy flavor that makes this herb stand out.

There's just one heads up: some people find raw sorrel pretty potent, so start slow the first time you pair it with your steak. Toss in one or two leaves and see how it goes. If it still tastes a bit too much, try it in sauce form instead. You can whip up a sorrel chimichurri (just take our easy chimichurri recipe and throw in a cup of fresh sorrel with the other herbs). Slather it on your steak and give it a taste!