The Unexpected Green That Gives Steak A Bright, Tangy Kick
Everyone's got their own way with steak, and honestly? They're all good. Salt and pepper purists, rosemary lovers — no judgment here. But if you're looking to switch things up with your next reverse-sear tenderloin, allow us to introduce sorrel. This herb, with its bright, tangy punch, can take your steak to an entirely different level.
Never heard of it before? We don't blame you. Mostly popular in Europe (particularly France), it's not a common ingredient in the U.S. But if you're a fan of tart, citrusy flavors, you'll want to get to know this one. What it can do for you is right there in its nickname — Lemonade Leaf. Sorrel contains a lot of sour-tasting oxalic acid, and when you cook your steak together with a few leaves, your steak will also gain the citrusy flavor that makes this herb stand out.
There's just one heads up: some people find raw sorrel pretty potent, so start slow the first time you pair it with your steak. Toss in one or two leaves and see how it goes. If it still tastes a bit too much, try it in sauce form instead. You can whip up a sorrel chimichurri (just take our easy chimichurri recipe and throw in a cup of fresh sorrel with the other herbs). Slather it on your steak and give it a taste!
Where to find sorrel for your next steak dinner
Like we mentioned, sorrel isn't exactly common in the U.S., so finding it might take a little digging — but it's totally doable! Whole Foods stocks fresh, organic sorrel (according to their website), so hit up your local store first. If they're out, look for farmer's markets in your area. You might get lucky and find a vendor selling it.
Your best bet, though, is the deli, especially ones centered around European cuisine. But instead of fresh, you'll most likely find the canned version. It'll taste more "preserved" (with prominent salty notes) and the flavors won't be as bright. However, it'll still work in a pinch. Should you decide canned is fine, good news is that Amazon also has canned sorrel in stock, such as this 10-ounce Cracovia Sorrel jar.
Supply is so rare and inconsistent, in fact, that many fans of this vegetable have taken to growing it themselves in their own garden. It takes some effort, yes, and some may decide the work isn't worth it. But if tanginess is your style, all the troubles will be worth it once that sorrel-laced steak hits the table (and your tongue!)