The Absolute Best Time To Eat Dinner, According To Science

What time actually means "dinnertime" to you? It's different for all of us and may even differ from day to day. A myriad of factors impact when we eat, from our work schedules to our social calendars and those of our family members. Whether we're eating out, cooking at home, or ordering takeout also can affect our plans. There's also personal preference: Tasting Table surveyed readers on the preferred time to eat dinner, and answers ranged from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. But the question remains, is there, in fact, a time we should be aiming for, and how important is a consistent time to our digestion and other health factors? To find out, we consulted an expert, Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC at Live It Up.

"In my opinion, dinner should ideally be consumed at least two hours prior to bedtime (and sometimes slightly longer, depending on the individual)," Bakovic says. "This strategic timing aids with providing our digestive systems sufficient time to digest and absorb nutrients, while also helping to prevent symptoms of reflux or negatively impacting sleep." If your body hasn't had ample time to digest when you lie down, it could result in stomach pains, heartburn, and acid reflux. Plus, the calories that your body would normally convert into fuel during the day just get stored as fat if you're about to go to bed. This can lead to weight gain, while acid reflux can accumulate into long-term issues like asthma and cancer.