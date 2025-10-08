Bam! The Doors Of Emeril Lagasse's Florida Seafood Restaurant Are Closing Forever After 8 Years In Business
Emeril's Coastal, the Miramar Beach, Florida, location of Emeril Lagasse's restaurant group, announced in an October 4, 2025, post on Instagram that it would be closing permanently. The location, which had been open for eight years, will shutter its doors on October 26, 2025.
Described on its website as "a seafood experience like no other," the menu featured fresh seafood from the Florida Gulf along with New Orleans-inspired Creole dishes like shrimp and andouille gumbo and fried fish. The restaurant, which opened in 2017, was once known as one of the most popular places to enjoy Creole food, attracting locals and tourists alike.
While the post, signed by Lagasse, did not provide any information about why the restaurant was closing, the chef stated that it was a "difficult decision," adding, "Coastal has been a true labor of love, and it's been an honor to share it with all of you." Comments on the Instagram post expressed sadness and disappointment at the news, with one person saying, "Going to miss this spot, amazing food and amazing staff."
Patrons had been complaining of a quality decline at Emeril's Coastal
Emeril's Coastal has a 4-star rating on Google with over 1,400 reviews. Recent reviews have been mixed, however, with diners saying there has been a noticeable decline in quality. In a review posted in September, someone said, "Appetizers were great. However, the service is horrible. I would not feed a dog there." Another review gave the restaurant one star, explaining, "Really taking a downward spiral at this place. It used to be excellent but year by year [has been] slipping into an abyss."
Throughout his 33 years as a restaurant owner, Lagasse has opened over 20 restaurants in the U.S. Emeril's Coastal was one of five remaining; the other four are located in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas, Nevada. His only Charlotte, North Carolina restaurant, e2 Emeril's Eatery, closed in 2015, and two of his New Orleans restaurants, NOLA in the French Quarter and Emeril's Delmonico, closed in 2022. Lagasse's flagship New Orleans restaurant, Emeril's, reopened in 2023 after a major renovation, and in 2024, Lagasse celebrated the 25th anniversary of his Las Vegas restaurant, the Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian.
In an exclusive 2022 interview with Lagasse, he told Tasting Table, "I'm really zeroed in on my restaurants. That's really where I want to be. That's where I spend most of my time these days." Though we're sad to see Coastal close, we look forward to what Lagasse has in store next.