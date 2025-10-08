Bam! The Doors Of Emeril Lagasse's Florida Seafood Restaurant Are Closing Forever After 8 Years In Business

Emeril's Coastal, the Miramar Beach, Florida, location of Emeril Lagasse's restaurant group, announced in an October 4, 2025, post on Instagram that it would be closing permanently. The location, which had been open for eight years, will shutter its doors on October 26, 2025.

Described on its website as "a seafood experience like no other," the menu featured fresh seafood from the Florida Gulf along with New Orleans-inspired Creole dishes like shrimp and andouille gumbo and fried fish. The restaurant, which opened in 2017, was once known as one of the most popular places to enjoy Creole food, attracting locals and tourists alike.

While the post, signed by Lagasse, did not provide any information about why the restaurant was closing, the chef stated that it was a "difficult decision," adding, "Coastal has been a true labor of love, and it's been an honor to share it with all of you.​​​​​​​​" Comments on the Instagram post expressed sadness and disappointment at the news, with one person saying, "Going to miss this spot, amazing food and amazing staff."