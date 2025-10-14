Here's What Happens If You Forget The Baking Powder In Your Cake

Plenty of things can go wrong when it comes to baking. Batters get overworked, doughs underproof, things spill, topple, and fall apart. But there's nothing worse than the panic that hits when something is finally in the oven, baking away, and you suddenly realize that you forgot to add a crucial ingredient like baking powder.

It's not the end of the world, but it can be the end of your cake, especially if it takes you a long time to notice. A cake without any leavening agent will end up flat, dense, and tough — basically the total opposite of the light, fluffy texture you're aiming for. Baking powder is the most commonly used, as it contains both baking soda (an acid) and cream of tartar (a base), which work together to cause the chemical reaction needed to make a cake rise.

Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, explains, "When it makes contact with liquid and then heated, baking powder produces carbon dioxide gas and the gas forms bubbles that get trapped in the batter's structure. As the cake bakes, the bubbles expand, causing the cake to rise and become airy. Without baking powder, the batter relies only on mechanical aeration (beating, whisking eggs, creaming butter/sugar), which is not enough to give the same height and softness unless the recipe was designed as a foam cake." In turn, your cake will end up compact.