Alton Brown Explains The Right Way To Bake (And Open) A Potato For Crispy Skin And Fluffy Centers

Baked potatoes are a simple pleasure. They're light, fluffy, and irresistibly creamy on the inside, while perfectly salty and crisp on the outside. That's if they're done right, of course. While they're incredibly easy to make, baked potatoes can also go wrong pretty quickly. Luckily, Alton Brown has a few tricks for getting it perfect every time, and he's shared them online for all of us to take on board.

The celebrity chef, known for his love of flavor and scientific technique, likes to coat his slow-cooked baked potatoes not once but twice in oil during baking, and he cranks up the temperature of the oven towards the end of the cooking process. He also pokes the potatoes with a fork, rather than splitting them with a knife.

This method, he says, "perforates" the skin and allows the steam to escape at a slower rate, leading to a fluffier inside. The final cook at a higher temperature, meanwhile, is for the crispy skin, Brown stated in a TikTok video outlining the process. Once the skin has been poked, Brown pops the potato open by gently squeezing both sides, then he tops it as he sees fit.