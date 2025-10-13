You're Eating Whole Lobster All Wrong – Here's How To Do It

But there is more to eating the whole lobster than just the order in which you take it apart. There's also the cracking technique to consider, as well as being sure that you really get every last bit out of that prized shellfish. As far as actually getting at that precious claw meat, Darkwah has one important piece of advice that all lobster eaters ought to pay attention to: be gentle. "A common mistake is using too much force when cracking into the claw or tail parts of the lobster," he explains, "which can destroy the lobster meat."

Again, we're getting into the territory of technical expertise, where it's easy to forget between lobster meals just how hard you need to squeeze those crackers to get those tough shells, but it pays to err on the side of gentleness. You can always have another crack at it if you don't get through on the first try, but there's no coming back from a crushed claw full of mangled meat. As for getting every bit out of a whole lobster, there are a few important pieces not to miss.

Darkwah doesn't want us to forget that "the head of the lobster has some meat as well, which is great to use in soups." Beyond that, the green stuff in a lobster, known as tomalley, is another flavorful ingredient that is sometimes skipped. Even the shells can be useful, crushed or ground, when whipping up a rich lobster bisque recipe. Clearly, when trying to make the most of a whole lobster, a chef's advice is a valuable thing to have.