What Are Those Weird Lumps Attached To Some Cherries, And Are They Safe To Eat?

Cherries start out as delicate blossoms, just waiting for the right combination of temperature, light, timing, and pollination to become the burgundy sweet-tart fruit we all know and love. Sometimes, you get perfectly round, plump, and glossy fruits. At other times, misshapen, lumpy cherries end up in the harvest basket, raising concerns about whether they're still safe to eat. Considering just how expensive they can be, it only makes sense that you would only want to pick out the best fresh cherries available, and for many, this means avoiding the odd lumpy ones. However, if you happen to take a few home from the grocery store, don't despair. Those cherries, strange as they may look, are still perfectly edible.

One particularly important thing to note is that the oddities, known as doubling and spurring, are not caused by chemical sprays, as is commonly mistaken. Far from being harmful, they are merely a result of excessive environmental stress on the cherry trees and flowers during the previous season. More specifically, it's the high temperatures during summertime, often above 94 degrees Fahrenheit, that cause the pistil (one of the flower's reproductive parts) to double during the development process. By the time spring arrives, the fruits will have taken form as two incomplete cherries fused into one (doubling) or one cherry with a tiny side fruit (spurring). Some types of cherries are more susceptible to this than others, such as Bing, Royal Ann, Early Burlat, and Van, according to The University of California Statewide IPM Program.