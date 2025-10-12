What Are Those Weird Lumps Attached To Some Cherries, And Are They Safe To Eat?
Cherries start out as delicate blossoms, just waiting for the right combination of temperature, light, timing, and pollination to become the burgundy sweet-tart fruit we all know and love. Sometimes, you get perfectly round, plump, and glossy fruits. At other times, misshapen, lumpy cherries end up in the harvest basket, raising concerns about whether they're still safe to eat. Considering just how expensive they can be, it only makes sense that you would only want to pick out the best fresh cherries available, and for many, this means avoiding the odd lumpy ones. However, if you happen to take a few home from the grocery store, don't despair. Those cherries, strange as they may look, are still perfectly edible.
One particularly important thing to note is that the oddities, known as doubling and spurring, are not caused by chemical sprays, as is commonly mistaken. Far from being harmful, they are merely a result of excessive environmental stress on the cherry trees and flowers during the previous season. More specifically, it's the high temperatures during summertime, often above 94 degrees Fahrenheit, that cause the pistil (one of the flower's reproductive parts) to double during the development process. By the time spring arrives, the fruits will have taken form as two incomplete cherries fused into one (doubling) or one cherry with a tiny side fruit (spurring). Some types of cherries are more susceptible to this than others, such as Bing, Royal Ann, Early Burlat, and Van, according to The University of California Statewide IPM Program.
Rejects that still deserve a spot in your kitchen
Although still edible, doublings and spurrings in cherries can cause profit loss for cherry growers since they are generally considered as culled produce — fruits that don't meet quality standards due to bruising, blemishes, and other imperfections. Beyond the unappetizing appearance, they are also more prone to decay during storage than the regular kind. That's why you'll most likely find them at secondary markets, such as farmers' markets and grocery outlets, where they end up after being sorted out from more marketable cherries and are sold at a slightly cheaper price.
Despite being considered somewhat of a reject from the moment they are formed, double and spur cherries still have their own merits. Not only are they a more affordable solution to a typically expensive fruit, but they are also just as enjoyable. Dealing with the abnormalities? It's a piece of cake. The tiny side spurs can be easily removed by hand or with a quick slice right before eating. Double cherries are no different. Simply separate the two halves and eat them as you would normally. Taste-wise, they are identical to regular cherries, so if you've got a black forest cake, cherry jam, or any other cherry-centric recipe in mind, just go for it. You won't be disappointed by the outcome.