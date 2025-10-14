This Beloved Ice Cream Brand's Logo Went Minimalist Back In 1979

Ice cream transcends age (we all scream for ice cream, kiddos and grown-ups alike). In the case of Ben & Jerry's, really good ice cream can transcend time itself, too. According to data analytics firm Statista, the confectionery giant's brand awareness is fairly equal across generational divides, with an enthusiastic fan base spanning all age groups. The ice cream has been wildly popular since its conception in the '70s – and in addition to a knockout product, memorable branding also helps get the message across.

From 1979 through the '80s, Ben & Jerry's sported its plainest logo in company history. Different logo iterations throughout the decades have always included the names of co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (and there's a sweet reason why Ben's name comes before Jerry's, by the way). But, the company's 1979-1980s logo delivered the simple, unforgettable message needed to help the then-new brand break onto the national food scene and stay there.

The business officially began in 1978 as a scoop shop inside a renovated Burlington, Vermont gas station. To expand their product to grocery retailers in the area, Ben and Jerry started renting a former spool-and-bobbin mill, which they transformed into an ice-cream-packing facility. The now-iconic, globally recognized pints fans know today were personally delivered to stores by Ben himself in his VW Squareback station wagon. Enter: A fresh, updated logo designed to suit the growing business.