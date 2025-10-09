Why You Should Never Get Rid Of Produce Stickers In The Sink

When prepping fruits and veggies, it's easy to toss the scraps, and even those pesky little produce stickers, down the sink. After all, that's what the garbage disposal is for, right? Wrong. Those produce stickers can be especially damaging to your sink's disposal and pipes. For one, they're not water-soluble, meaning they won't break down by running the water, not even if it's hot. To make matters worse, their adhesive can make them stick onto your disposal's blades and pipes, and even catch onto other food debris. If enough of them get down there, they can even cause a blockage, especially if you're liberal about tossing down other food scraps that are bad for garbage disposals.

Avoiding throwing produce stickers in your sink is not just about preventing headaches and a costly plumbing mistake. If they get past your property's plumbing, they can wreak havoc at wastewater treatment facilities. While these small stickers may seem harmless, if enough people toss them down the drain, like in high-population areas, they can stick onto the treatment plant's hoses, pumps, filters, and screens. This can lead to poor filtration and costly damages. Beyond that, produce stickers can end up in natural bodies of water. Over time, they can break down into microplastics, and can be eaten by native wildlife, in turn affecting their digestive system. And since these plastics can work their way back into our own food and water supply, it's a vicious circle.