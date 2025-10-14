This Florida Fast Food Chain Inspired By White Castle Peaked In The '60s — Why Did It Fail?

It's no secret that White Castle set the early standard for fast food with its fast prep and clean kitchens. In Miami, Florida, one local chain copied the idea and made it its own. That chain was Royal Castle. For a while in the 1960s, it was everywhere in Florida. People lined up for 15-cent sliders and mugs of house birch beer. But bigger chains like White Castle and shaky business decisions would eventually drag the Royal Castle down.

William Singer opened the first Royal Castle in 1938. Burgers came round instead of square, topped with onions and pickles. You could wash them down with Castle Cola or birch beer (which is different than root beer, by the way). The menu had more than just burgers — eggs cooked in butter, toast with jelly, bacon, and grits. You could also get fries, shakes, chili, donuts, and a giant fish sandwich with tartar sauce. It was closer to a full diner lineup than a typical burger stand. The first shops were open-air, but the design later changed. The boxy buildings had wide windows and clean lines that were hard to miss as you drove by.

By the mid-1960s, the Florida-based chain had expanded to more than 150 locations across Florida and into Georgia, Louisiana, and Ohio. It went public in 1965 and was sold in 1969 to Performance Systems Inc. That sale would mark the start of its decline. Performance Systems soon faced SEC scrutiny over shady financial reporting, and by the end of 1970, the losses were too heavy. Stores were sold off in an effort to stop the bleeding.