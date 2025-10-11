Martha Stewart's Easy Hack For Better Chicken Soup Requires One Extra Veggie
When it comes to cozy kitchen wisdom, few do it like Martha Stewart. With decades of culinary experience and that calm, confident persona, she has a way of making even the trickiest recipes feel doable. Whether she's baking a holiday pie or teaching us how to fold napkins into swans, Stewart knows how to elevate the everyday. She's the queen of turning something simple into something spectacular — and her chicken soup is no exception.
Her secret? Adding parsnips. Yes, that humble, carrot-like root vegetable you probably walk past in the produce aisle can completely transform your dish. She starts with a simple base — chicken, carrots, onions, garlic, bay leaves, sprigs of parsley, fresh thyme, peppercorns, and a generous pinch of coarse salt. Parsnips add in a sweet, nutty depth that makes the broth taste richer and more complex without overpowering it. It's one of Martha Stewart's many tips for making soup, and this one just might be the simplest. On top of that, they're full of antioxidants and fiber — some little goodies we could all use more of.
It's the kind of detail that feels quintessentially Martha Stewart — thoughtful, precise, and rooted in tradition, yet with a touch of unexpected flair. Her influence reaches far beyond her own kitchen; she's inspired generations of home cooks and professional chefs alike, who grew up watching her blend elegance with practicality. In a world full of shortcuts, her advice feels like something we can depend on, not unlike her perfectly balanced chicken soup.
Beyond the classic bowl
Parsnips aren't just a clever soup addition; they've got history. Long before sugar was common, parsnips were used to add mild flavor and sweetness. That mellow depth still works wonders in modern cooking, especially in dishes where chicken and vegetables share the spotlight. Their taste bridges the gap between savory and softly sweet, making them perfect for soups that need a little extra warmth without adding sugar.
If you want to branch out beyond Martha's recipe, try parsnips in a Thai chicken noodle soup. Chop and sauté them with the onions until both are cooked down. The parsnips lend a gentle contrast to the red curry paste and fish sauce, giving the broth a rounded, aromatic finish. Or, go for something cozier like a chicken and tortellini vegetable soup. Add them when you brown the chicken. The roasted parsnips will bring a rich, toasty note that deepens every spoonful. And, if you're after something creamier, you can puree the parsnips to naturally thicken favorites like chicken enchilada soup or chicken pot pie soup.
Whether chopped, pureed, or swapped in, parsnips quietly transform a simple pot of chicken soup into something layered and comforting. They're proof that the smallest tweak can make a big difference, something Martha Stewart's always been great at showing us. So, the next time you reach for carrots, grab a few parsnips too — they just might become your new kitchen essential.