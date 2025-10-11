When it comes to cozy kitchen wisdom, few do it like Martha Stewart. With decades of culinary experience and that calm, confident persona, she has a way of making even the trickiest recipes feel doable. Whether she's baking a holiday pie or teaching us how to fold napkins into swans, Stewart knows how to elevate the everyday. She's the queen of turning something simple into something spectacular — and her chicken soup is no exception.

Her secret? Adding parsnips. Yes, that humble, carrot-like root vegetable you probably walk past in the produce aisle can completely transform your dish. She starts with a simple base — chicken, carrots, onions, garlic, bay leaves, sprigs of parsley, fresh thyme, peppercorns, and a generous pinch of coarse salt. Parsnips add in a sweet, nutty depth that makes the broth taste richer and more complex without overpowering it. It's one of Martha Stewart's many tips for making soup, and this one just might be the simplest. On top of that, they're full of antioxidants and fiber — some little goodies we could all use more of.

It's the kind of detail that feels quintessentially Martha Stewart — thoughtful, precise, and rooted in tradition, yet with a touch of unexpected flair. Her influence reaches far beyond her own kitchen; she's inspired generations of home cooks and professional chefs alike, who grew up watching her blend elegance with practicality. In a world full of shortcuts, her advice feels like something we can depend on, not unlike her perfectly balanced chicken soup.