Anthony Bourdain Had No Patience For This Popular Meat

The late, great chef and food writer Anthony Bourdain was never shy about sharing his opinions, including calling American food "outrageous" and "appalling." In a 1999 piece in The New Yorker entitled "Don't Eat Before Reading This", Bourdain held nothing back about exposing some insider secrets about the workings of restaurants, kitchens, and chefs. While many early Bourdain fans will remember this piece for his advice about never ordering fish on a Monday, he also expounded on his distaste for one of America's most popular meats, chicken.

Chicken has become as American as apple pie, with per capita consumption growing steadily each year from 28 pounds per person in 1960 to a whopping 102.1 pounds of chicken consumed yearly in 2024, far surpassing beef, pork, and fish. Chicken, Bourdain said, "goes bad quickly," and leaves much to be desired. In the United States, the poultry is often "handled carelessly," and "it infects other foods with salmonella," Bourdain declared. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that salmonella is the main cause of bacterial foodborne illness in the country, with chicken being one of the biggest culprits of spreading the bacteria. Shockingly, nearly 1 out of every 25 pre-packaged chicken items sold at supermarkets contains salmonella. While the bacteria is usually killed through proper cooking, it seems like Bourdain's instincts were right when it came to factory-farmed chicken in the United States.

Last but not least, Bourdain said that chicken "bores the hell out of chefs" as the meat is often difficult to transform past its basic flavor profile. "It occupies its ubiquitous place on menus as an option for customers who can't decide what they want to eat."