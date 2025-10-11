Lidia Bastianich's Technique For Cabbage And Potatoes Comes From Her Grandmother
With a focus on her Italian immigrant roots and a deep passion for both family and food, Lidia Bastianich is always ready to share tips, tricks, and favorite family recipes that she grew up loving. In a video on her official Facebook page, she reveals her Grandma Rosa's recipe for mashed potatoes with savoy cabbage. Bastianich explains the dish is ideal for making in large quantities and reheating the leftovers. This certainly makes it food fit for a feasting family and an easy recipe you can prepare on your own at home.
Comments on her YouTube video detailing how to prepare the recipe liken the dish of cabbage and mashed potatoes to an Italian version of a traditional Irish colcannon. Making the dish begins with boiling potatoes until they're about halfway cooked and then adding in the vegetable element, such as shredded savoy cabbage. After the vegetables are fully cooked, they are drained and finished off by sauteeing with garlic, olive oil, and butter. Savoy is a unique type of cabbage with a dark green color, curly leaves, and mild flavor that leans slightly sweet and earthy.
One thing Bastianich points out about the dish is that, while her grandmother typically used savoy cabbage, you can change the addition of vegetables depending on what is available and in season. She mentions both Swiss chard and green beans as other potential mix-ins.
Making your own cabbage and potato dish at home
In a past Tasting Table exclusive interview, Lidia Bastianich spoke about how immigrating to America changed her relationship with food. She saw it as a means of connection with her family and a way to carry on traditions. Taking inspiration from the warmth and great flavors of Grandma Rosa's cabbage and potato recipe allows you to make the dish your own and share it with your family.
Choose a batch of Yukon Gold potatoes, which are ideal for mashing, and pair these with the cabbage or vegetable of your choosing. Cruciferous favorites like Brussels sprouts or kale would also make excellent additions. Try red-skinned or even purple potatoes for a more vibrant color in your dish. Don't be shy with your fresh garlic for sauteeing, and strike a delicate balance between your butter and olive oil for flavorful fats that won't overwhelm.
This dish makes excellent use of leftover potatoes or cabbage to prevent food waste and pairs beautifully with other leftover protein dishes as a delectable side. You can also easily turn it into a more substantial meal by adding the protein of your choice. Lean meats like chicken or turkey work well, as do beef and pork.