Lidia Bastianich's Technique For Cabbage And Potatoes Comes From Her Grandmother

With a focus on her Italian immigrant roots and a deep passion for both family and food, Lidia Bastianich is always ready to share tips, tricks, and favorite family recipes that she grew up loving. In a video on her official Facebook page, she reveals her Grandma Rosa's recipe for mashed potatoes with savoy cabbage. Bastianich explains the dish is ideal for making in large quantities and reheating the leftovers. This certainly makes it food fit for a feasting family and an easy recipe you can prepare on your own at home.

Comments on her YouTube video detailing how to prepare the recipe liken the dish of cabbage and mashed potatoes to an Italian version of a traditional Irish colcannon. Making the dish begins with boiling potatoes until they're about halfway cooked and then adding in the vegetable element, such as shredded savoy cabbage. After the vegetables are fully cooked, they are drained and finished off by sauteeing with garlic, olive oil, and butter. Savoy is a unique type of cabbage with a dark green color, curly leaves, and mild flavor that leans slightly sweet and earthy.

One thing Bastianich points out about the dish is that, while her grandmother typically used savoy cabbage, you can change the addition of vegetables depending on what is available and in season. She mentions both Swiss chard and green beans as other potential mix-ins.