7 Nepali Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

In the Western world, we regularly enjoy food with Thai, Indian, or Japanese influence. But there's another country with an equally vibrant and flavorful food scene that's often overlooked. Nestled between China and India, Nepal is perhaps best known for its awe-inspiring, mountainous landscapes, but it's a place that also deserves recognition for its unique cuisine. Nepali food is the unsung hero of the Asian culinary landscape, offering bold flavors and an array of hearty dishes with a delightfully nourishing quality.

To gain some expert knowledge on the wonders of traditional Nepali food, we interviewed Mr. Anish Waiba, Head Chef at Shinta Mani Mustang — a luxury resort in the town of Jomsom, Nepal. Waiba's passion for his country's cuisine is clear, and he describes how the food "reflects the country's rich cultural and geographical diversity". Providing us with valuable insights into the diverse array of dishes he prepares, the chef tells us that many recipes are underpinned by a delicate balance of spicy, sour, and savory flavors. "A hallmark of Nepali cooking is the use of fresh, seasonal, and locally grown ingredients", adds Waiba, whilst also highlighting that "every community — from the Newars of the Kathmandu Valley to the Sherpas of the Himalayas and the people of the southern lowlands — contributes its own ingredients, flavors, and cooking methods."

With Waiba's help, we've selected seven signature dishes that are a must-try if you're sampling Nepali cuisine for the first time. Whether you're visiting a Nepali restaurant or recreating the magic at home, these wholesome picks are sure to impress.