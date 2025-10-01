This Food Product Endorsed By Dr Jane Goodall Has Sweet Connections To Her Life Story

The world lost one of its brightest, most dedicated, and most inspiring conservationists and primatologists on October 1, 2025, with the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall at the age of 91. Goodall spent her life studying chimpanzees. Her groundbreaking research findings had a huge impact on scientific advances, and she also never stopped working for environmental causes — in fact, Goodall was on a speaking tour at the time of her death. A scientist, author, United Nations Messenger of Peace, and founder of The Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall is someone millions of people worldwide look up to and admire.

If you're wishing you had even a small way to celebrate Goodall — beyond donating to environmental causes and practicing eco-friendliness in your own life — there's a sweet pantry staple with a lovely connection to her story. Woodland Honey was made in a collaboration between Burlap & Barrel and Dr. Goodall. There are three varieties — Smoked, Dark, and Amber — and they are all made with recipes designed to capture the biodiversity of Western Tanzania's woodlands.

This pays homage to the fact that Goodall's research journey began when she was just 26 in the Gombe National Park, where she studied the chimpanzees of Tanzania's Miombo woodlands. The honeys are, of course, made with ingredients that have been harvested sustainably, and are raw and unfiltered. If you're looking for one of the best raw honeys available, Woodland Honey boasts both a special story and these evocative Tanzanian flavors.