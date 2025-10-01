This Food Product Endorsed By Dr Jane Goodall Has Sweet Connections To Her Life Story
The world lost one of its brightest, most dedicated, and most inspiring conservationists and primatologists on October 1, 2025, with the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall at the age of 91. Goodall spent her life studying chimpanzees. Her groundbreaking research findings had a huge impact on scientific advances, and she also never stopped working for environmental causes — in fact, Goodall was on a speaking tour at the time of her death. A scientist, author, United Nations Messenger of Peace, and founder of The Jane Goodall Institute, Goodall is someone millions of people worldwide look up to and admire.
If you're wishing you had even a small way to celebrate Goodall — beyond donating to environmental causes and practicing eco-friendliness in your own life — there's a sweet pantry staple with a lovely connection to her story. Woodland Honey was made in a collaboration between Burlap & Barrel and Dr. Goodall. There are three varieties — Smoked, Dark, and Amber — and they are all made with recipes designed to capture the biodiversity of Western Tanzania's woodlands.
This pays homage to the fact that Goodall's research journey began when she was just 26 in the Gombe National Park, where she studied the chimpanzees of Tanzania's Miombo woodlands. The honeys are, of course, made with ingredients that have been harvested sustainably, and are raw and unfiltered. If you're looking for one of the best raw honeys available, Woodland Honey boasts both a special story and these evocative Tanzanian flavors.
Woodland Honey celebrates and donates to Dr. Jane Goodall's work
Goodall was clearly inspired by the rich biodiversity of Western Tanzania, where she studied and worked. She translated that through her partnership with Burlap & Barrel so that any of us can experience a little of that magic in our own kitchens. Each jar of honey has nectar from more than 30 various species of flowering plants. There are all kinds of different honey, distinguished by the type of plant bees get their nectar from. Woodland Honey's Amber, Dark, and Smoked honeys are like harmonies of these flowering variations.
Five percent of the profits from every jar of Woodland Honey are donated to The Jane Goodall Institute to help further the organization's global efforts to protect apes and their habitats and also create and maintain conservation methods. You can feel good about buying these honeys because, not only are they raw, unfiltered, and free of preservatives, but they honor Dr. Goodall's legacy and even actively contribute to continuing her work. It doesn't hurt that they taste great: The Amber variety is light, citrusy, and floral; the Dark honey is rich with notes of molasses and jammy dried fruit; and the Smoked version has a barbecue sauce-like balance of smokiness and sweetness. Any good guide to shopping for honey would include these Woodland Honeys. They are a uniquely worthwhile choice.