Here's What Happened To Numilk After Shark Tank
Founded by Ari Tolwin and Joe Savino, Numilk is a plant-based milk brand that began with a simple idea drawn on a napkin back in 2017. From there, the founders created a machine for consumers to make fresh, plant-based milk in under a minute, providing an additive-free alternative to the boxed milks loaded with emulsifiers and guar gums. An investor himself, Savino brought his extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, including aviation catering and co-packing, while Tolwin, a serial entrepreneur, made the somewhat bold move of shutting down his previous company, Happy Tree Maple Water, to fully commit to Numilk. But what really changed the game for Numilk was "Shark Tank."
Even before "Shark Tank," Numilk was headed in the right direction. The brand's Kickstarter campaign originally hoped to raise $100,000 but soared past its goal, raising an impressive $222,353. Tolwin and Savino had machines in Whole Foods and launched with Kroger when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which significantly impacted their business due to a sharp decrease of in-person grocery store traffic.
If you've seen the Season 12 episode (which aired back in March 2021), you might remember it for a few reasons, namely the cow-laced puns ("moooooove over cow milk") and Barbara Corcoran's famously blunt comment about not being able to follow their plan. The pitch started strong, with dairy-free Mark Cuban making his own fresh milk and declaring it "incredible." As Savino told Tasting Table via email, "We truly loved our 'Shark Tank' experience... It was an exhausting, emotional, and almost surreal process, but also incredibly rewarding."
What happened to Numilk on Shark Tank?
At the time of the episode, Numilk's pitch focused on the grocery store machine. However, they also showcased a 3D rendering of a countertop device and mentioned that five stainless steel café versions were in the field and going for $699. The sharks, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John, were initially intrigued. While the commercial machine was impressive, with a production cost of $30,000 and an average yearly revenue of $50,000, Daymond John was particularly focused on the at-home machine. "That right there is a necessity for the family," John exclaimed.
Another major selling point for the founders was the Numilk packets, made with only simple ingredients like Valencia almonds and Himalayan salt. To make the milk, consumers select a flavor from the machine's interface, and, in less than a minute, 16 oz. of fresh plant-based milk is dispensed. The cost of the reusable jar was a one-time charge of $2, while refills cost $3.99.
Ultimately, the founders were offered two deals but decided to move forward with Mark Cuban, who was already a known investor in other vegan companies. Cuban offered one of the highest deals to date at $2 million for 10% of the company, but the deal was structured by each million. The first million was an equity investment for 7% of the company, while the second million was a loan with 3% interest and an additional 3% in equity. "[We are] deeply grateful for our relationship with Mark Cuban," Salvino told Tasting Table. "Once we wrapped, there was this overwhelming flood of emotions that made it an unforgettable milestone in our journey."
Numilk after Shark Tank
Following the "Shark Tank" appearance, Numilk underwent a crucial pivot, focusing exclusively on the home and café models. The brand capitalized on the show's notoriety by launching a special "Shark Tank weekend" Kickstarter offer, where consumers could pre-order the Numilk machine bundle for just $199, which included four milk pouches for free. "The awareness and excitement around Numilk after 'Shark Tank' were incredible, but our episode aired before we had launched a consumer model for home use," mentioned Savino. "At the time, we were still hand-building machines for cafés, but the attention didn't immediately translate into direct sales."
In 2023, Numilk released small machines to cafés and retailers, and, in early 2024, the home model was officially released for $199. As the machine requires Numilk's proprietary pouches, there is also an option for a bundle (machine plus pouches), which includes enough pouches to make nine 32 oz. batches of milk. At the same time, the brand launched its "new" commercial machines, priced at $1,499. "The buzz from the show created strong momentum — when we approached cafés, the conversations were overwhelmingly positive," Savino added. "Our Shark Tank appearance helped open doors and accelerate interest in Numilk."
These machines produce 64 oz. of plant-based milk, and on the Numilk website, the brand mentions that cafés can save up to 15% in the long run compared to using boxed plant-based milks. The brand also introduced a special barista milk line specifically for these café partners. Additionally, the company expanded its product line to include three distinct pouch series: essentials (featuring core flavors like almond, oat, and cashew), premium (organic options and an olive oil line), and specialty (Golden Milk, Matcha Oat, and Vanilla Pistachio).
Is Numilk still in business?
Numilk is not only still in business, but it appears to be thriving. The brand's products are now served in over 500 cafés across the country and many more households throughout the nation. Numilk's success can be attributed to both flavor and environmental responsibility (and that "Shark Tank" appearance), which has helped the company maintain its momentum. As of July 2025, lifetime sales are topping 55 million.
Numilk addresses a genuine problem, which is the desire for fresh, clean-label plant-based milk and a reduction in the CO₂ footprint found in boxed cartons. It's an extremely versatile and customizable product, great for baking"We always knew that making plant-based milk at the point of consumption was a winning concept," Salvino explained. "And with shifts in how people shop for groceries, combined with the opportunity we saw for a countertop model, both for business and home use, the decision to pivot became clear and exciting."
The Numilk fanbase raves about their ability to control the creaminess of their milk by simply adjusting the water amount, while content creators frequently showcase their freshly made pistachio lattes and golden milk carrot muffins on social media. While you still need to purchase the pouches, which range from $3.99 to $4.24 per pack, the long-term cost savings compared to buying traditional cartons are a significant draw.
What's next for Numilk
Numilk's future looks promising, with a clear focus on expansion and accessibility. A key indicator of this was the partnership with Hamilton Beach struck in 2023, the renowned small kitchen appliance company (which we rated 2nd best in slow cookers). Ever since, Hamilton Beach "manufactures and sells commercial and consumer appliances for use with Numilk ingredient pouches," a collaboration that has significantly expanded Numilk's production capabilities (via Hamilton Beach Brands). As Savino explained, the partnership has been "fantastic" because it allows Numilk to "focus on what we do best — developing our pouches and creating the cleanest, most delicious plant-based milks — while leveraging their expertise in appliance production to bring our vision to life at scale."
While Numilk currently offers 12 pouch varieties, the company has emphasized the potential for expansion based on consumer trends. As Tolwin noted on their "Shark Tank" episode, "Right now, we have almond and oat...but we could do cashew, we could do hemp, we could do sesame, if that becomes popular." This suggests new flavor profiles and product line expansions based on the needs of their customers. Tolwin and Savino show no signs of slowing down, with both leaders deeply dedicated to the brand. "I focus on innovation — brand development, guiding the Numilk vision, launching new products, and especially scaling production processes," Savino explained. "Tolwin wears many hats, he spends a lot of time on the road, and continues to lead as our CEO."