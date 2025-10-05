Here's What Happened To Numilk After Shark Tank

Founded by Ari Tolwin and Joe Savino, Numilk is a plant-based milk brand that began with a simple idea drawn on a napkin back in 2017. From there, the founders created a machine for consumers to make fresh, plant-based milk in under a minute, providing an additive-free alternative to the boxed milks loaded with emulsifiers and guar gums. An investor himself, Savino brought his extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, including aviation catering and co-packing, while Tolwin, a serial entrepreneur, made the somewhat bold move of shutting down his previous company, Happy Tree Maple Water, to fully commit to Numilk. But what really changed the game for Numilk was "Shark Tank."

Even before "Shark Tank," Numilk was headed in the right direction. The brand's Kickstarter campaign originally hoped to raise $100,000 but soared past its goal, raising an impressive $222,353. Tolwin and Savino had machines in Whole Foods and launched with Kroger when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which significantly impacted their business due to a sharp decrease of in-person grocery store traffic.

If you've seen the Season 12 episode (which aired back in March 2021), you might remember it for a few reasons, namely the cow-laced puns ("moooooove over cow milk") and Barbara Corcoran's famously blunt comment about not being able to follow their plan. The pitch started strong, with dairy-free Mark Cuban making his own fresh milk and declaring it "incredible." As Savino told Tasting Table via email, "We truly loved our 'Shark Tank' experience... It was an exhausting, emotional, and almost surreal process, but also incredibly rewarding."