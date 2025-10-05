Expand Your Dinner Party Setup With This Overlooked Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your home is short on dining space, you may think the joy of hosting a dinner party is off the table — pun intended. But with a little creativity, you can absolutely entertain with a compact kitchen or diminutive dining room. The best hosting experience is one that's as stress-free as possible, so you can actually enjoy that quality time with family and friends. This is easily attainable if you think outside the box when you're planning. One of our favorite tight-space solutions uses a washer and dryer as serving stations.

In an Instagram post from The Gathering Gal, she demonstrates how she drapes her washer and dryer with white tablecloths, places her dishes, glasses, utensils, and serving platters on top, and then decorates the spread with bud vases of charming floral arrangements. It's surprising how quickly you can forget that there are kitchen appliances underneath that cloth — you might wonder how on earth a washer and dryer could ever help someone host a dinner party, let alone do so elegantly, but in seconds, they can be transformed into a French farmhouse-chic space enhancers.

This, of course, only works if your laundry setup doesn't have its own room in, say, the basement. But if you're working with a tight dining space, it's likely you're in an apartment setting where the washer and dryer are within closer reach.