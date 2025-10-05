The Worst Store-Bought Coleslaw Is Only Found At Target

So why is Market Pantry's coleslaw such a disappointment? Part of it comes down to expectations. We get that product photography doesn't always match reality, but the images on Target's website and packaging feel like a bait-and-switch. At first glance, it looks vibrant — crisp cabbage, bright carrots, the perfect amount of dressing. Open the 15-ounce container, though, and what greets you is a dull, monotone mix of veggies that look drowned in dressing. Even before you take a bite, it's not exactly appetizing.

Market Pantry's Homestyle Coleslaw is made with "cabbage, carrots, and onions — all in a sweet, tangy dressing." But a peek at the ingredient list explains why it tastes off. Right after cabbage, the second ingredient is sugar. A half-cup serving contains about 16 grams of sugar (14 grams added), with four servings per container. That means one serving has nearly half the sugar of a 12-ounce can of Coke — pretty wild for a scoop of coleslaw. Meanwhile, seasoning takes a backseat. Celery seed and white pepper don't appear until the very end of the ingredient list, which explains why the flavor feels so one-note. Even with vinegar, citric acid, and ascorbic acid on the ingredient list, the sugar bulldozes any tang.

If you like your coleslaw unapologetically sweet, this might be your pick. But for most people, the Market Pantry version is one of those products you try once and never reach for again.