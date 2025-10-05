The Worst Store-Bought Coleslaw Is Only Found At Target
When you're in a pinch and need a quick side dish for your fried chicken, or you're rounding out a barbecue spread, your local grocery store has you covered with classics like macaroni and cheese, potato salad, and coleslaw. Coleslaw, in particular, is a refreshing, crunchy, and creamy partner to rich and heavy mains like fried foods, pulled pork, barbecue ribs, and burgers. The problem is that not every store-bought coleslaw hits the mark. Case in point: Target's Market Pantry coleslaw, which is all but guaranteed to be left untouched at your next gathering. In our ranking of six store-bought coleslaws, the Market Pantry version failed to impress in nearly every category — crunch, seasoning, veggie-to-dressing ratio — basically everything that makes a good homemade coleslaw.
Despite giving this one a fair shot, our taste tester could barely handle more than a single forkful. That first bite left such a bad impression that there was no coming back. The texture was serviceable at best, but the finely cut veggies lacked the satisfying crunch coleslaw is supposed to have. Instead, it veered into mushy territory, resembling "an ultra-creamy relish or thick pickled dressing rather than a coleslaw." Beyond the texture, the overwhelming sweetness threw off the delicate balance of tang and sugar that makes coleslaw memorable. Without that yin-and-yang, it just falls flat. If Market Pantry coleslaw is all you've got, it might work as a one-off side, but don't expect to go back for seconds.
Where Market Pantry's coleslaw falls flat
So why is Market Pantry's coleslaw such a disappointment? Part of it comes down to expectations. We get that product photography doesn't always match reality, but the images on Target's website and packaging feel like a bait-and-switch. At first glance, it looks vibrant — crisp cabbage, bright carrots, the perfect amount of dressing. Open the 15-ounce container, though, and what greets you is a dull, monotone mix of veggies that look drowned in dressing. Even before you take a bite, it's not exactly appetizing.
Market Pantry's Homestyle Coleslaw is made with "cabbage, carrots, and onions — all in a sweet, tangy dressing." But a peek at the ingredient list explains why it tastes off. Right after cabbage, the second ingredient is sugar. A half-cup serving contains about 16 grams of sugar (14 grams added), with four servings per container. That means one serving has nearly half the sugar of a 12-ounce can of Coke — pretty wild for a scoop of coleslaw. Meanwhile, seasoning takes a backseat. Celery seed and white pepper don't appear until the very end of the ingredient list, which explains why the flavor feels so one-note. Even with vinegar, citric acid, and ascorbic acid on the ingredient list, the sugar bulldozes any tang.
If you like your coleslaw unapologetically sweet, this might be your pick. But for most people, the Market Pantry version is one of those products you try once and never reach for again.