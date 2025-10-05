The Classic Soup You Should Avoid Ordering From Panera

Panera's got a wide range of comforting soups, from its broccoli cheddar to its homestyle chicken noodle. They're like a big hug in a bowl, hearty enough to leave you satisfied. But while most deliver on that comfort, there's one soup we'd recommend you skip: the classic Creamy Tomato Soup. When tomato soup is made well, whether at home or in a restaurant, it has a richness that balances freshness with just the right amount of acidity. Whether you like it creamy and smooth or rustic and chunky, it almost always tastes better when you dip it in a grilled cheese sandwich. But Panera's version doesn't quite deliver. It's not awful — you won't spit it out — but you're also not left with that satisfied feeling after finishing your cup. It's one of the many items you should avoid ordering at Panera.

On paper, the ingredients sound pretty good. You've got vine-ripened pear tomatoes pureed into a creamy base, blended with fresh cream for richness, and seasoned with red pepper, oregano, and black pepper. It even gets topped with sea salt croutons for a little crunch. The problem is that the flavors don't come together the way you'd hope. Customers (and our own team) often say it tastes more like a jar of pasta sauce was dumped in a bowl than a true tomato soup. Our reviewer notes that "it could benefit from more cream to give it richness, while adding more herbs would probably improve aroma and flavor." The result is a soup that sounds indulgent but ends up feeling flat.