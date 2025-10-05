The Easy, Vegan Pumpkin Bars You Can Serve At Any Fall Party

Pumpkins aren't just decorative gourds to carve and display during spooky season, but also a favorite ingredient for countless fall-inspired baked goods. Pumpkin pie is the most famous pumpkin-based dessert, of course, but a flaky crust and custard filling requires butter, milk, and eggs — off-limits ingredients for vegan diets. Luckily, vegans don't have to abstain from the dessert table completely, as recipe developer Miriam Hahn has created a ridiculously easy recipe for vegan pumpkin bars with every decadent element of a pumpkin pie present and accounted for. Most notably, pumpkin purée is the star ingredient around which a custardy filling is created with classic fall-flavored spices like cinnamon and maple syrup. The bars' foundation is that buttery, flaky pie crust that contrasts the gooey, melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin custard and is as easy to assemble as a crumble or cookie crust.

It requires a blend of both wheat and almond flour for moisture and a wonderfully nutty butteriness. The flours combine with coconut oil, sugar, and cinnamon to form a crumble that you simply press into the bottom of a baking dish to bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, make the pumpkin custard. While a classic pumpkin pie recipe utilizes sweetened condensed milk and eggs, Hahn swaps them out for soaked cashews, dairy-based milk, and cornstarch to provide a rich, buttery flavor pairing and a thick, cohesive, and pillowy texture. Simply blend the pumpkin mixture until smooth, before pouring it over the pre-baked crust, and then stick it back in the oven for 35 to 45 minutes.