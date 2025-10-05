The Only Use For Extra-Virgin Olive Oil In A Pasta Dish Doesn't Involve Any Cooking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many home cooks, olive oil is the first thing that hits the pan when making pasta. Whether it's sautéing aromatics like onions and garlic or pan-frying proteins, such as meatballs and crispy chicken, olive oil is a kitchen staple. But according to Sarah Grueneberg, chef and owner of Monteverde in Chicago and author of "Listen to Your Vegetables," that's not how extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) should be handled. For her, its best (and only) job should be for a finishing touch.

"I like to finish almost every dish I cook — meats, fish, veggies, pasta, etc — with EVOO," Grueneberg reveals. "Not cooking with it preserves the flavor components of your oil, and when it's heated, you lose the fruity flavor and components that make EVOO sing." Extra-virgin olive oil is prized for being packed full of complex flavors, which, depending on the brand and source, can be buttery, floral, peppery, or even grassy. And those more subtle notes are what help it stand out, especially compared to most cooking oils, like vegetable oil or canola oil.

But while these unique flavor compounds are delicious, they're also volatile, meaning they'll break down at high temperatures. So, instead of thinking of extra-virgin olive oil as a fuel for all things frying and sautéing under the sun, try reframing it as a refined pasta topping, not unlike a high-quality Parmigiano-Reggiano or fresh-grown herbs from the garden. When left uncooked and drizzled atop a pasta dish, it instantly creates more aroma, depth, and balance, tying the dish's flavors together.